Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

No disrespect to the Olympians who are smashing it in Tokyo, but sometimes you just want to cuddle onto the couch and watch Netflix Canada.

We’re right there with you.

We’ve reached the halfway point of the workweek and the streaming service has some new titles that might be of interest.

Here’s what’s worth watching on Netflix tonight as you set your sights towards the latter half of the workweek and the weekend.

When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman helps him prove his innocence. Inspired by true events.

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

In case you missed it, here are some Netflix shows and movies that were released earlier this month:

Bartkowiak

After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling’s death wasn’t an accident.

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

Bankrolled

Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of Kingdom.

Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control – and must find a way out before it’s too late.

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse – and the key to one town’s future.

Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

A lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers in a world where humans and superheroes coexist.