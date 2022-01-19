Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

If you’re in one of the cities blanketed in snow this week, Netflix Canada has the perfect snow day activity for you.

The streaming service released some interesting and educational documentaries for your mid-week watch, so grab your favourite snacks and settle into your couch.

From a documentary that will probably make you hungry to one that details the harrowing story of a cruel conman, you’re sure to find something that piques your interest.

Here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix. The weekend will be here before you know it.

Welcome to a food extravaganza, a visual poem to Mexican’s culinary ingenuity and the quirky and delicious flavours that are worth the stomach aches.

In this harrowing docuseries, a cruel conman masquerades as a British spy while manipulating and stealing from his victims and their families.

In case you missed it, here are other must-see movies that were released last week:

When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days.

From a shady money changer to one of the biggest gangsters in Poland, a mysterious woman recounts the real-life rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.

Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.

After losing her scholarship, when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened.