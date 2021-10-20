Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

As we relax into the mid-week, Netflix Canada has released a couple of new must-watch movies to get you into the latter half of the workweek.

There’s a thriller/action flick about vampires, a French comedy about a pandemic, along with a WWII flick, some drama, and animation from earlier this week.

Kick your feet up and relax on Hump Day; you earned it.

Here’s what should be on your Netflix Canada radar tonight:

A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA. But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions — and their dangerous, shadowy underworld — he must fight to stay alive.

When Paris goes into lockdown during the pandemic, the quirky residents of an apartment building must adjust to a new life — and one another.

In case you missed out, here’s what Netflix Canada released earlier in October:

During WWII’s crucial Battle of the Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier, and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.

Lyrically gifted middle schooler Karma juggles rap dreams and rhyme schemes while using her talent, ambition and heart to solve any problem.

Eager to end their marriage by murdering each other, a husband and wife head to a remote cabin — but soon find themselves facing an even bigger threat.

Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fuelled plot that threatens his associates.

When their father’s will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla’s kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family.

A rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night.

911 operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger—but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Directed by Antoine Fuqua.