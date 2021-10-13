Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

We made it to the middle of the workweek and almost the halfway point of October (already?!) So how about rewarding yourself with a slew of great Netflix Canada movies?

The streaming service has released some dramas, a foreign film, and a juicy drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Although it is a short week, these titles will help Thursday and Friday inch closer, so dive into any of these must-watch movies on Netflix today.

Happy Hump Day, y’all!

A young woman lies dying far from home. A boy sits beside her. She is not his mother. He is not her child. Together, they tell a haunting story of broken souls, an invisible threat, and the power and desperation of family. Based on the internationally critically acclaimed novel by Samanta Schweblin.

Poland, 1985: Not satisfied with the result of a murder investigation, a young officer in communist Warsaw sets out on his own to discover the truth.

911 operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) works relentlessly to save a caller in grave danger — but soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Ahead of a promotion, a police chief becomes embroiled in a fatal incident and uncovers a grudge-fuelled plot that threatens his associates.

When their father’s will forces them to live together, siblings Nik and Tesla — and Tesla’s kids — try to overcome their differences to become a family.

A rising rap superstar spirals out when a humiliating video goes viral and pushes him into a battle for redemption — over the course of one long night.

Inspired by the New York Times best-selling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive by Stephanie Land, MAID follows the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy. Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.

Waylaid by life’s pressures in 1980s Lagos, Nigeria, Tolani becomes involved in drug smuggling with her streetwise friend and must face the fallout.

In case you missed it, here’s what was released on Netflix Canada at the end of September:

A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival. From the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.

A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.