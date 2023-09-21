Whether you’re a wilderness explorer or want to refocus in a serene setting, a getaway to Nelson and Kootenay Lake has the makings of the perfect BC trip for any nature-lover — however you choose to enjoy the great outdoors!

Tucked between Calgary and Vancouver on the spectacular glacier-fed Kootenay Lake, you can find the vibrant communities of Nelson, Kaslo, Balfour, Ainsworth Hot Springs, East Shore, and North Kootenay Lake.

Packed with plenty of activities, you’re able to explore one of the largest lakes in BC, traverse the steep evergreen valleys, and take in the gorgeous views of the snow-capped mountains for a trip you won’t soon forget.

What is it about this area that makes it so magical, and what do you do when you get there? We’ve got you covered with the perfect getaway itinerary for your next trip to the Nelson and Kootenay Lake region.

To truly immerse yourself in the wonderous surroundings, you’re going to want to stay for more than a weekend!

Take a hike, literally

There’s no shortage of paths and trails in the Nelson and Kootenay Lake area. Whether you want to explore the waterfront or the alpines, travel for an hour or a couple of days, each town has unique spots for some incredible hikes.

Local favourite trails range from the more intensive terrain of Jumbo Pass or the Macbeth Icefields in Meadow Creek to the gentler paths along the Kalso River Trail. There’s also Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park near Balfour, where you can journey through the Old Growth Forest. Or, take the Kootenay Lake Ferry across to the East Shore where you can explore the Pilot Bay Lighthouse Trail.

Thrill-seeking adventures await

For adrenaline-seeking visitors who want to hit high-highs and low-lows, there are a variety of experiences for those craving a little rush on their getaway.

Kootenay Lake celebrates mountain biking with a local flair. You will find everything from gentle railway grades along forest paths, that begin minutes from your doorstep, to adrenaline-fuelled trails on steep, rocky tracks with thrilling obstacles.

Kokanee Mountain Zipline is a family-friendly experience that has you traversing the Purcell Mountain range by zipline — letting you cross the valley four times. Get lost flying through the wilderness and witness the enormous Ponderosa pines anchoring the sheer beauty of the forest and lake surroundings.

If you’re tired of the skies and want to go down to the depths, Cody Caves is a must. This experience lets you dive deep into the earth to check out the array of continuously evolving limestone caves, the result of 170 million years of flowing water and dissolved rock.

Regardless of how you choose to get your heart rate pumping, adventure seekers visiting the Nelson and Kootenay Lake area will find a wide array of activities waiting to be discovered.

Explore new experiences on land and water

Looking to catch some world-class trout? Want to take a big swing and go for par on a picturesque putting green? You’ll be amazed at how many recreational activities are available to you in the Nelson and Kootenay Lake area.

If you’re ready to hit the water, the lake has a plethora of kayaking, paddle boarding, and canoeing options for a more leisurely paddle down the lake.

If you’re not feeling the outdoors, there are a number of indoor sports centres to visit that offer climbing, curling, gymnastics, and more.

Embrace the area’s rich culture

The Nelson and Kootenay Lake region is not only surrounded by incredible natural beauty, but the local communities also have a rich arts and culture scene for you to enjoy during your downtime from all the excitement.

With more heritage buildings per capita than anywhere else in British Columbia, you’ll get a huge dose of culture just by admiring the architecture.

Downloading the Kootenay Lake Road Trip App will give you the opportunity to experience fun and informative self-guided tours. You can choose from four epic tours including the Nelson Mural Tour which guides you through over 50 of the best murals in the area. Or, the Crawford Bay Artisan Tour, taking you into the studios of the quirky artisans of the East Shore who offer everything from handmade brooms and ceramics, to intricate metalwork and textiles.



Soak in the Ainsworth Hot Springs

One of the best reasons to visit the region is the Ainsworth Hot Springs, the focal point of the quaint 50-person village of Ainsworth, tucked between Nelson and Kaslo.

With a gorgeous view of the lake, the year-round springs feature a natural 150-foot horseshoe cave, a large lounging pool, and a stream-fed cold plunge. The resort has also expanded in recent years to include accommodations, a restaurant, and the Spirit Water Spa.

If you’re coming to the Nelson and Kootenay Lake region to find your “ahhh,” then the Ainsworth Hot Springs is for you.

Enjoy the vibrant nightlife

Just because you came to Nelson and Kootenay Lake to commune with nature doesn’t mean you have to go completely off the grid!

There’s a rich music scene around Kootenay Lake, with a host of bars and nightclubs that’ll have you jamming out to live bands or dancing the night away to electronic music. The region is also home to a diverse selection of award-winning restaurants, catering to every palate, and an array of the best craft breweries in BC.

Looking to make your dream getaway a reality? Plan your trip by traveller style, season, or community today.