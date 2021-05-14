Indoor sports, gatherings can resume if 75% of Canadians are fully vaccinated this fall

If the majority of Canadians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the fall, life can begin to return to some semblance of normalcy.

At a press conference on May 14, public health officials revealed that if 75% of those who are eligible for a vaccine receive both doses by autumn, local public health measures can begin to lift.

“On a national level, we’re seeing hopeful signs that we’ve passed the peak of the third wave,” said Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.

Once that immunization benchmark is reached, Canadians can begin to “do more activities indoors with people outside your household.”

At that time, indoor sports and family gatherings can resume, and colleges can welcome students back for in-person learning.

“However, COVID-19 will not be eliminated so you will still need to follow some public health measures,” officials noted.

Currently, more than 50% of eligible Canadian adults have received their first dose.

Next week, Pfizer and Moderna will be sending a combined total of 4.5 million vaccine doses, Anita Anand, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement announced.

If 75% of eligible Canadians receive their first dose, and 20% get their second shot, some health restrictions can start to lift this summer.

Once that immunization milestone is reached, Canadians should be able to go camping and hiking, have picnics, and sit on patios, officials said.

Although public health measures, such as mask-wearing and avoiding crowds, will still need to be followed, Canadians can have “small, outdoor gatherings with family and friends.”

Tam cautioned, though, that “one dose is not enough,” and Canadians will still need two doses to be fully protected.

Until then, “Stay home. Stay safe. Get vaccinated.”