NCAA women's hockey player copies controversial empty net goal

Feb 25 2024, 9:21 pm
@GopherWHockey/X

It looks like the controversial slapshot into the empty net made famous by Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig has spread to the women’s game.

During the dying seconds of an NCAA game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs, Gophers forward Abbey Murphy broke loose on a breakaway and hammered the puck into a wide-open net to increase her team’s lead to 4-2.

The play is a clear nod to what Greig did to the Toronto Maple Leafs a few weeks back. In that instance, Greig took a slapshot into the open net and was immediately met with a vicious crosscheck to the face by Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly.

The NHL decided to suspend Rielly for five games for the incident.

Fans were split on whether the response was appropriate. Some thought Rielly went overboard on an otherwise innocent play, while others thought Greig’s slapshot was a sign of disrespect and demanded some retribution.

While Murphy received a shove from one of the opponents after the goal, the aftermath was much less violent.

Fans are equally split on whether or not this kind of shot spreading into other leagues is a good or bad thing.

Regardless of what side you come out on, you have to admit that the play does a great job of sparking conversation about the unwritten rules of hockey.

