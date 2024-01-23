Tristan Thompson hit with massive suspension after failing NBA drug test

Canadian NBA player Tristan Thompson has picked up a lengthy suspension from the league.

Today, the 32-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers forward was suspended 25 games “for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033,” as announced by the NBA.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/oqNXP7Zvak — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2024

Both are on the league’s list of banned substances, as they can be used in an effort to increase muscle mass.

Thompson’s first game of the suspension will be tomorrow, when the Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thompson has played 766 regular-season games in the NBA since his debut with the Cavaliers in 2011-12, bouncing around to six different teams across the course of his career but spending the majority of it across his two stints in Cleveland.

Though he didn’t play at all in the 2022-23 regular season, Thompson’s comeback to the NBA began after signing a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers to join them for their playoff run this past spring.

The fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson was a member of the organization’s lone championship in 2016, while suiting up in 25 playoff contests for the franchise in their four straight runs to the Finals from 2015-18.

He has appeared in 36 games for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 12.4 minutes a contest while putting up 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.