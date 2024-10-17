NBA 2024-25 standings as predicted by oddsmakers
With less than a week before the regular season, we’re taking a look at who is expected to do well in the NBA this year.
FanDuel offers a projected win total for each team, with fans able to place a wager on whether the team will go over or under. The Toronto Raptors, for example, are projected to have an over/under of 30.5, which is the 11th-highest total in the Eastern Conference and the 24th-highest total overall.
The Boston Celtics, the defending NBA champions, are projected to lead the league with a 58.5 over/under, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are at the top of the Western Conference with a projected line of 57.5 wins.
With the win over/under totals from FanDuel, here is how each team is projected to perform relative to their peers:
NBA Projected standings 2024-25
Eastern Conference
- Boston Celtics 58.5
- New York Knicks 53.5
- Philadelphia 76ers 50.5
- Milwaukee Bucks 49.5
- Cleveland Cavaliers 48.5
- Indiana Pacers 47.5
- Orlando Magic 47.5
- Miami Heat 43.5
- Atlanta Hawks 36.5
- Charlotte Hornets 31.5
- Toronto Raptors 30.5
- Detroit Pistons 24.5
- Washington Wizards 20.5
- Brooklyn Nets 18.5
- Chicago Bulls 18.5
Western Conference
- Oklahoma City Thunder 57.5
- Minnesota Timberwolves 51.5
- Denver Nuggets 49.5
- Dallas Mavericks 48.5
- Phoenix Suns 48.5
- Memphis Grizzlies 46.5
- Sacramento Kings 46.5
- New Orleans Pelicans 45.5
- Golden State Warriors 43.5
- Houston Rockets 42.5
- Los Angeles Lakers 42.5
- Los Angeles Clippers 37.5
- San Antonio Spurs 35.5
- Utah Jazz 27.5
- Portland Trail Blazers 20.5
The top six teams in each conference guarantee a playoff spot, while seeds seven to 10 compete in their respective conference’s play-in games.
Any ties were broken by the oldest rule in the book, alphabetical order. As several different tiebreakers can come into play over the course of an 82-game season, FanDuel simply picked ties (such as Memphis and Sacramento being both projected to win 46.5 games) by whichever team’s name came first from A to Z.
The NBA season tips off on Tuesday when the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
