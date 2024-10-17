NBA 2024-25 standings as predicted by oddsmakers

With less than a week before the regular season, we’re taking a look at who is expected to do well in the NBA this year.

FanDuel offers a projected win total for each team, with fans able to place a wager on whether the team will go over or under. The Toronto Raptors, for example, are projected to have an over/under of 30.5, which is the 11th-highest total in the Eastern Conference and the 24th-highest total overall.

The Boston Celtics, the defending NBA champions, are projected to lead the league with a 58.5 over/under, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are at the top of the Western Conference with a projected line of 57.5 wins.

With the win over/under totals from FanDuel, here is how each team is projected to perform relative to their peers:

NBA Projected standings 2024-25

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics 58.5 New York Knicks 53.5 Philadelphia 76ers 50.5 Milwaukee Bucks 49.5 Cleveland Cavaliers 48.5 Indiana Pacers 47.5 Orlando Magic 47.5 Miami Heat 43.5 Atlanta Hawks 36.5 Charlotte Hornets 31.5 Toronto Raptors 30.5 Detroit Pistons 24.5 Washington Wizards 20.5 Brooklyn Nets 18.5 Chicago Bulls 18.5

Western Conference

Oklahoma City Thunder 57.5 Minnesota Timberwolves 51.5 Denver Nuggets 49.5 Dallas Mavericks 48.5 Phoenix Suns 48.5 Memphis Grizzlies 46.5 Sacramento Kings 46.5 New Orleans Pelicans 45.5 Golden State Warriors 43.5 Houston Rockets 42.5 Los Angeles Lakers 42.5 Los Angeles Clippers 37.5 San Antonio Spurs 35.5 Utah Jazz 27.5 Portland Trail Blazers 20.5

The top six teams in each conference guarantee a playoff spot, while seeds seven to 10 compete in their respective conference’s play-in games.

Any ties were broken by the oldest rule in the book, alphabetical order. As several different tiebreakers can come into play over the course of an 82-game season, FanDuel simply picked ties (such as Memphis and Sacramento being both projected to win 46.5 games) by whichever team’s name came first from A to Z.

The NBA season tips off on Tuesday when the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.