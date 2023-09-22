NBA players argue in favour of new Vancouver team

While it’s been more than 20 years since Vancouver’s NBA franchise was relocated to Memphis, many basketball fans still believe that a team in BC could work.

And as it turns out, some players do too.

“If you could add one team to any city in the NBA, what would that city be?”

That was the question former NBA player and podcast host JJ Redick posed on the most recent episode of his show, The Old Man and the Three.

Boston Celtics assistant coach Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, the NBA’s oldest player, were tasked with answering it as guests on the episode.

And while the trio tossed plenty of town names around, Vancouver seemed to be the most popular option.

Evan Turner: "Take it out of Memphis and put the [Grizzlies] in Nashville." Andre Iguodala: "Vancouver." JJ Redick: "Kansas City." JJ, Iggy and Turner discuss which city other than Seattle should have an NBA team 🏀🏙 (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/5FbJesl6z2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2023

But there was hesitation at first.

“I think, Columbus, Ohio,” Turner said as Iguodala rolled his eyes.

Turner then changed his answer to Nashville, via relocation of the Memphis Grizzlies, which Redick agreed with.

“I’m going way left,” Iguodala said, teasing his answer. “Vancouver.”

“I was gonna say that!” Turner chimed in.

“It was too early. Canada has a culture now,” Iguodala, who has been in the NBA since 2004, explained.

“You look at the FIBA squad… Canada’s ready,” he added. “Vancouver is incredible.”

“Vancouver’s one of the greatest cities in the world,” Redick said.

“By far,” Turned added.

“I like that one,” Redick said before ultimately settling on Kansas City for his choice.

Before moving on, Turner once again acknowledged that his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate’s suggestion may have been the best of all.

“Vancouver would be lit. I think Vancouver would be the best,” he said.

As it turns out, Iguodala and Turner are not the only believers in the city’s potential as an NBA market.

In June, local group VANBACK announced it was seeking 15 potential investors to bring the NBA back to Vancouver through a pledge of $3 billion, which is roughly the average valuation of an NBA team.

In the meantime, Van fans eager for NBA action can look forward to a preseason game between the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena on Sunday, October 8.