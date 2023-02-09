The first-ever NBA Courtside Restaurant opening in Canada this spring (PHOTOS)

The National Basketball Association just announced some exciting news about a brand-new premium, sports-inspired dining experience: NBA Courtside Restaurant.

Opening sometime in the spring of 2023 in the heart of Toronto, this will be the first of its kind. The new space will feature basketball-inspired art and decor and an exclusive retail space for the NBA store, as well as indoor, outdoor, and private dining.

The art on the walls in this massive 10,000-square-foot space is all custom-made by local artists, with images portraying an NBA player’s journey from dreamer to champion, the league’s influence on popular culture, and historic moments from NBA history. And of course, there are plenty of big screens to watch the game.

“There’s no better location for the first NBA Courtside Restaurant than Canada, where basketball has a rich history and tradition,” said Leah MacNab, NBA Canada senior vice president, in a press release.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans and guests from around the world to this incredible venue, where they can celebrate their shared love of the game in a unique way through a delicious meal and welcoming atmosphere.”

The globally inspired food menu was developed by Chef Erica Karbelnik, the impressive winner of both Top Chef Canada Season 9 and Chopped Canada Season 3.

“It’s an honour to be a part of something in our city that is so special. Toronto loves the game,” said Karbelnik, NBA Courtside Restaurant’s culinary ambassador, in the release.

“It’s part of our culture, and to showcase that in such a creative way is truly amazing. From the artwork and wine to the food, this is a Toronto gem that will continue our love and passion for basketball. I am lucky to be a part of the NBA Courtside Restaurant and am excited to see what the future holds with the NBA.”

Stay tuned for all news regarding this exciting new opening that fans of sports and new restaurants will love.

Go Raptors!

NBA Courtside Restaurant

Address: 15 Queens Quay East, Toronto

