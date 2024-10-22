21 players from Canada are on NBA teams this season

The whole country is getting excited for the NBA season to get underway.

And while there was a point in time when professional basketball players hailing from Canada were few and far between, that isn’t the case anymore.

This past summer, 10 NBA players played in the Olympics for Canada, with each of them returning to the league this season.

As per the league, 21 players on opening-night rosters this year hail from Canada, including 2023-24 MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

While it’s not as many as the record 26 Canadian players on opening-night rosters a year ago, it’s still a pretty strong testament to the sport’s international growth.

Here’s a full list of the 21 players, as well as what teams they play for:

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic

Cory Joseph, Orlando Magic

Dalano Banton, Portland Trail Blazers

Dillon Brooks, Houston Rockets

Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Kelly Olynyk, Toronto Raptors

Leonard Miller, Minnesota Timberwolves

Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Minnesota Timberwolves

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dallas Mavericks

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Trey Lyles, Sacramento Kings

Tristan Thompson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Two other NBA players have strong ties to Canada. The Raptors’ Chris Boucher and the Washington Wizards’ Kyshawn George, were born in St. Lucia and Switzerland respectively, but each grew up in Montreal for parts of their childhood. While the NBA does not officially mark Boucher as Canadian, he has represented the country’s national team on multiple occasions.

The Raptors’ roster features six international players: Olynyk, Barrett, Boucher, Jakob Poeltl, Bruno Fernando, and Ulrich Chomche, which is tied for the third-most of any team in the league this season.

Toronto tips things off on their season on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.