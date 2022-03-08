One of Canada’s oldest nature conservation charities, Nature Canada, is being criticized for an image in an ad about saving birds.

The charity, which works on protecting wildlife across the country, posted the ad on their Facebook page on March 1. It addresses the issue of birds flying into buildings and dying with a petition to the government.

The graphic features a rather pensive-looking pigeon peeking from behind a building in flames. Helicopters are flying by, police spotlights are shining through the tower, and a city full of lights shines in the distance.

“In cities across Canada, 16 to 42 million birds Die Hard from window collisions,” the image reads. “Their only hope for survival… Bird friendly buildings.”

The graphic used is a twist on the poster for the hit 1988 film Die Hard, starring Bruce Willis.

Here’s what the original poster looks like: