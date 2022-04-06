How much money every Blue Jays player will make in 2022

It’s been a while since the Toronto Blue Jays were among the top-third in team payrolls, but 2022 marks the first time since 2017 the club will run a top-10 payroll in baseball.
Slowly but surely, the Blue Jays have added several big-ticket contracts over the last three offseasons. Whether it was Hyun-Jin Ryu’s $80 million deal, George Springer’s $150 million contract, or Kevin Gausman’s $110 million pact with the Jays.
As the club’s young core enters arbitration, they’ll push the Blue Jays’ payroll even higher, as evidenced by Vladimir Guerrero’s hefty raise to $7.9 million after making just north of 600K last year.
The Blue Jays aren’t quite into Los Angeles Dodgers/New York Mets territory yet, but they’re on the precipice of getting back to those 2015-2016 glory days when Toronto was among baseball’s biggest spenders.
Brand new Blue Jay Kevin Gausman sails close to the top-end of the payroll, and Springer’s 2022 salary jumps by $6 million from last year to $29.66 this year; the highest of his six-year contract.
Ryu enters the second-last year of his four-year contract, and Yusei Kikuchi starts the first year of his $36 million deal, while the Blue Jays avoided arbitration with new third baseman Matt Chapman and settled on a $12.5 salary for 2022.
Here’s a look at the individual salaries on the Blue Jays’ 2022 roster ahead of Opening Day.
|Player
|Salary
|Position
|Age
|George Springer
|$29.66M
|CF
|32
|Kevin Gausman
|$21M
|SP
|31
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|$20M
|SP
|35
|Yusei Kikuchi
|$16M
|SP
|31
|Matt Chapman
|$12.5M
|3B
|29
|Jose Berrios
|$10.714M
|SP
|28
|Teoscar Hernandez
|$10.65M
|RF/OF
|29
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|$7.9M
|1B
|23
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|$4.928M
|LF/OF
|28
|Yimi Garcia
|$4.5M
|RP
|31
|Raimel Tapia
|$3.95M
|OF
|28
|Ross Stripling
|$3.79M
|RP/SP
|32
|Cavan Biggio
|$2.12M
|2B/3B/OF
|27
|Danny Jansen
|$1.95M
|CF
|27
|David Phelps
|$1.75M
|RP
|35
|Adam Cimber
|$1.575M
|RP
|31
|Tim Mayza
|$1.25M
|RP
|30
|Trevor Richards
|$1M
|RP
|29
|Trent Thornton
|$900,000
|RP
|28
|Ryan Borucki (injured)
|$825,000
|RP
|28
|Jordan Romano
|$728,400
|RP
|29
|Bo Bichette
|$723,550
|SS
|24
|Santiago Espinal
|$718,000
|2B/3B
|27
|Julian Merryweather
|$711,200
|RP
|30
|Alejandro Kirk
|$710,400
|C
|23
|Nate Pearson (injured)
|$710,300
|RP/SP
|25
|Tayler Saucedo
|$707,500
|RP
|29
|Alek Manoah
|$706,200
|SP
|24
|Gosuke Katoh
|$700,000
|IF/LF/RF
|27
|Zack Collins
|$700,000
|C
|27
(Numbers via Spotrac and Cot’s Baseball Contracts)