How much money every Blue Jays player will make in 2022

It’s been a while since the Toronto Blue Jays were among the top-third in team payrolls, but 2022 marks the first time since 2017 the club will run a top-10 payroll in baseball.

Slowly but surely, the Blue Jays have added several big-ticket contracts over the last three offseasons. Whether it was Hyun-Jin Ryu’s $80 million deal, George Springer’s $150 million contract, or Kevin Gausman’s $110 million pact with the Jays.

As the club’s young core enters arbitration, they’ll push the Blue Jays’ payroll even higher, as evidenced by Vladimir Guerrero’s hefty raise to $7.9 million after making just north of 600K last year.

The Blue Jays aren’t quite into Los Angeles Dodgers/New York Mets territory yet, but they’re on the precipice of getting back to those 2015-2016 glory days when Toronto was among baseball’s biggest spenders.

Brand new Blue Jay Kevin Gausman sails close to the top-end of the payroll, and Springer’s 2022 salary jumps by $6 million from last year to $29.66 this year; the highest of his six-year contract.

Ryu enters the second-last year of his four-year contract, and Yusei Kikuchi starts the first year of his $36 million deal, while the Blue Jays avoided arbitration with new third baseman Matt Chapman and settled on a $12.5 salary for 2022.

Here’s a look at the individual salaries on the Blue Jays’ 2022 roster ahead of Opening Day.

Player Salary Position Age George Springer $29.66M CF 32 Kevin Gausman $21M SP 31 Hyun-Jin Ryu $20M SP 35 Yusei Kikuchi $16M SP 31 Matt Chapman $12.5M 3B 29 Jose Berrios $10.714M SP 28 Teoscar Hernandez $10.65M RF/OF 29 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. $7.9M 1B 23 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. $4.928M LF/OF 28 Yimi Garcia $4.5M RP 31 Raimel Tapia $3.95M OF 28 Ross Stripling $3.79M RP/SP 32 Cavan Biggio $2.12M 2B/3B/OF 27 Danny Jansen $1.95M CF 27 David Phelps $1.75M RP 35 Adam Cimber $1.575M RP 31 Tim Mayza $1.25M RP 30 Trevor Richards $1M RP 29 Trent Thornton $900,000 RP 28 Ryan Borucki (injured) $825,000 RP 28 Jordan Romano $728,400 RP 29 Bo Bichette $723,550 SS 24 Santiago Espinal $718,000 2B/3B 27 Julian Merryweather $711,200 RP 30 Alejandro Kirk $710,400 C 23 Nate Pearson (injured) $710,300 RP/SP 25 Tayler Saucedo $707,500 RP 29 Alek Manoah $706,200 SP 24 Gosuke Katoh $700,000 IF/LF/RF 27 Zack Collins $700,000 C 27

(Numbers via Spotrac and Cot’s Baseball Contracts)