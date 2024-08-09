"Canadians are lovely": Naomi Osaka heaps praise on Canada

Naomi Osaka might not have had quite the run she would’ve liked at this week’s National Bank Open in Toronto, but the former world No. 1 seems to have made the most of her time in Canada.

Getting eliminated by Elise Mertens in straight sets on Thursday night in the round of 32, Osaka still had plenty of positives to take from her few days in Toronto.

“Well, Canadians are lovely,” Osaka said with a laugh “Everyone was so nice, and it was such a great atmosphere to play on that court. I haven’t, you know, been here in a while, so just to be playing a night match, it felt like I was getting ready for the US Open, like Arthur Ashe, so it was nice just to experience that… I think the hard court for me is where I feel the most comfortable, and honestly, I had a lot of fun.”

Osaka is currently ranked 95 in the world, having taken a hiatus from the sport in 2023 to give birth to her daughter Shai last July. But the four-time Grand Slam champion is keeping herself grounded as she looks to climb back up the world rankings.

“Honestly, yesterday I was saying some things in my post-match interview, and I was saying, I don’t even remember too well, but like how my life has had like ups and downs and, like everyone, just trying to do their best to get through it the best way that they can,” Osaka said in response to a question asked by Daily Hive.

“After that I was signing autographs and a mom came up to me and she said that she’s been having a really tough time, but she came out to watch the match, and the words that I said really encouraged her. So, for me, I remember that quite vividly.”

Osaka shared a message thanking fans on Threads on Friday, saying Toronto was “an absolute pleasure.” Prior to the tournament, Osaka shared a few snaps on Instagram of her time in the city, including a visit to the Trinity-Bellwoods Park tennis court and the Haitian restaurant Rhum Corner located near the park.

“I don’t know, I still feel like I’m figuring myself out, so I’m always a little shocked when someone says that something that I’ve said or done has helped them out, but I really treasure that a lot. I think we’re all just trying to get through it, and we’re all just trying to find the best way that we know how and, yeah, it’s a really big honour for me,” Osaka said earlier in the week.

The National Bank Open enters its round of 16 on Friday with Coco Gauff, who entered the tournament as the top seed, headlining tonight’s singles draw at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto.