This Vancouver esthetician creates seriously stunning nail art

Self-care and creativity feel more important than ever right now.

Days spent at home in the same pair of sweat pants have the weeks blending together a bit, and taking care of our bodies and minds in new ways is a brilliant way to break up that monotony.

Getting your nails done is such an easy way to treat yourself — especially when done by a professional.

Quang Duy Nguyen doesn’t just paint nails — he provides complete works of art on each cuticle. Nails by Bob provides custom, free-hand nail art designs, as well as eyelash extensions, and full body wax for the full treatment.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946, like local artists. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses and artists, we talked to Quang Duy Nguyen, about his self doubt and growing love for the industry he works in.

The entrepreneurial spirit is dependant on taking that first step, even if you think you can’t do it. Doubts need to be ignored, and so many impressive Vancouver business owners have taken that leap of faith — Nguyen included.

“I first took Esthetics Course at PCU College and became an Esthetician in 2011,” Nguyen told Daily Hive.

“I have never thought a guy like me could do something like this. But once I got into this industry, I find that I am so in love and passionate about it,” he added.

The love and the passion is definitely a byproduct of Nguyen’s unique talent, but that talent was certainly earned through hard work.

“Day by day with practicing, I find that I love doing nail art, especially free-hand drawing and custom nail-style,” he told us.

“I am so happy that I could find something that I love to do for the rest of my life and keep launching new product everyday and making my clients happy everyday,” he added.

Nyugen’s passion is obvious and infectious, showing no signs in his success of slowing down, or feeling like he can now relax.

“My dream in the future is having a class or school to teach the next generation all what I know about beauty, and especially my nail art,” said Nguyen.

Limited client numbers have been the biggest hurdle Nyugen has had to jump over during COVID, like so many small business have. Even more difficult for Nyugen, it’s when he’s just starting out in this profession.

Like so many other impressively resilient businesses in Vancouver, Nails by Bob still just wants people to feel good. Nyugen is feeling positive about his craft and remains positive about what he’s been able to create.

“Our goal is trying to give our neighbourhood a good beauty salon to come to relax, to pamper themselves and especially getting fancy nail free-hand nail art as lots of people that are looking for,” said Nguyen.