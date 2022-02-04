Here's when NACI says you can get a booster after a COVID-19 infection
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has provided updated guidance on when to get a booster after a COVID-19 infection.
As booster doses are available to many Canadians, and with thousands of Canadians having had a recent COVID-19 infection, many were wondering when it was safe to get a booster.
The official word is here: NACI is advising people to wait until three months after the onset of symptoms or positive test.
According to the committee, waiting three months after an infection can provide a better immune response.
“Notably, NACI suggests that an mRNA booster be given at least six months after the previous dose or three months following infection, whichever is longer,” Canada’s Chief Public Officer of Health Dr. Theresa Tam said at a press conference on Friday.
Prior to Friday’s announcement, there was no official guidance from the committee on boosters post infection.