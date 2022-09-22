Here's how to buy Blue Jays playoff tickets this season

If the team officially clinches a playoff berth, Toronto Blue Jays postseason tickets are sure to be a hot commodity this fall.

But as soon as next week, the general public will have a chance to get their hands on postseason seats at the Rogers Centre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 27 at 10 am ET, and can be purchased through the Jays’ official website. Fans can also sign up for the Jays’ newsletter for a heads up on ticket updates and offers.

Toronto currently sits at a record of 84-65, occupying the second spot in the American League East, while also holding the first wild card position. If the standings hold, Toronto would host all three games in a best-of-three wild card round, with the winner moving on to the best-of-five American League Divisional Series (ALDS).

Playoff baseball hasn’t been played at the Rogers Centre for six years now, when the Blue Jays fell to Cleveland in the 2016 American League Championship Series (ALCS) in five games.

If you’re really keen, you can become a Blue Jays Full or Quarter Season Ticket Member for next season and receive 2022 playoff ticket access immediately. 2022 Season Ticket holders also currently have access to playoff tickets, which can be accessed via their official Blue Jays ticket online account.