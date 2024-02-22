5 must-watch Blue Jays players at spring training this year

Toronto Blue Jays Spring training baseball is like the first few episodes of that show that’s gone on about five or six seasons too long (looking at you, The Walking Dead). At first, you’re excited to get back into it, but after a while, you just want to fast forward to the end.

Nobody’s denying the diminishing magic of spring training baseball as March drags on, but regardless of how futile the games may be, there are always characters to make it all worth watching.

This year, there are plenty of Blue Jays players to keep a keen eye on heading into Opening Day. Whether it’s guys authoring their comeback story arc, the hottest prospect, or a mysterious moustachioed man, fans can watch their favourites with intrigue.

Some players have a lot to prove this camp, and others have a completely blank slate. Even if you’re not paying attention to the games themselves, these must-watch players in Blue Jays spring training will pique your interest.

1. Manoah fights for Blue Jays rotation spot

Everybody loves a good redemption tale, and there might not be a Blue Jays player who fell further down the team rankings than Alek Manoah. He’s one of the most intriguing players to follow this camp as he fights to reclaim his rotation spot.

He’s said and done all the right things so far in spring training, not showing any ounce of ill will or animosity publicly towards the Blue Jays organization. Manoah appears to have taken a “turn the page” approach, which should bode well for him after a disastrous 2023.

Even if he gives the Blue Jays somewhere in the middle of his 2022 top-three Cy Young finish and his 5.87 ERA season last year, the Blue Jays’ starting rotation will be a dominant force in the American League.

As a pitcher who mowed down the competition just two seasons ago and who’s only 26 years ago, Manoah is too talented in his young career to be written off. A bounce-back season in 2024 is highly likely.

2. Can Guerrero regain MVP form?

The last time Vladimir Guerrero Jr. showed up to spring training like a beast, he slugged 48 home runs and finished second in the AL MVP voting. He has yet to take a Grapefruit League at bat, but he’s giving off 2021 vibes again this year.

Guerrero’s struggles last season were a microcosm of everything wrong with the 2023 Blue Jays team. A lack of offence, mental mistakes in the field and on the base paths, and wasted potential.

As Guerrero goes, so too does a successful Blue Jays team. And with only two years until free agency, Guerrero’s motivation should drive him to have a monster campaign and re-establish himself as one of the best sluggers in the American League.

Spring training results aren’t always a precursor for success in the regular season, but a strong showing in these early games will quell a lot of fears surrounding his potential this season.

3. Tiedemann adds 10-15 pounds of muscle

Get your popcorn ready because Ricky Tiedemann starts are going to become appointment viewing in the near future. As a top-30 overall prospect and the top left-handed pitching prospect in baseball, it feels like Tiedemann is on the doorstep of making an impact at the big league level.

Injuries stunted his development last year, but after adding 10-15 pounds of muscle (according to Scott Mitchell from TSN), the Blue Jays’ number one prospect has many people talking around camp.

He’ll start the season in the starting rotation at triple-A Buffalo, but if all breaks right, he could start games for the Blue Jays before the All-Star break. If and when injuries change plans for the rotation, Tiedemann’s name will be among the pitchers to help fill the void.

4. Schneider looking for a starting role

It’s incredible to think that one year ago, Davis Schneider wasn’t even at Blue Jays spring training camp. This year, he heads into the season fighting for a starting role, and at the very least, he should break camp as a utility player on the roster.

It’s highly unlikely that he maintains his 1.008 OPS and his 14.5 at bat per home run pace, but there was a lot to like from the handful of games he played with the Blue Jays last season.

Davis’ power to the pull side, his defensive versatility and his plate discipline make him an ideal utility player candidate for the Blue Jays. It will be interesting to see whether he turns into a pumpkin or he establishes himself as a mainstay on this roster.

5. Where Blue Jays newcomer Rodriguez slots in

No player comes with more mystique and intrigue than one of the newest Blue Jays, Yariel Rodriguez. The club signed him to a five-year, $32 million contract, so he’ll be around for the long haul.

With nary much intel on the 26-year-old Cuban, there’s some uncertainty about his role on the team. Will he play the role of swing man, a high-leverage reliever, or will he begin as a starting pitcher? The plan seems fluid at the moment, but his role should take shape as Blue Jays spring training progresses.

Rodriguez didn’t pitch professionally last season, but he looked great in the World Baseball Classic playing for Team Cuba. The Blue Jays made a big offseason bet that he’ll pay dividends for the next several years, otherwise why would they sign a relative unknown to a five-year contract?