Multiple people shot at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Multiple people were shot in Kansas City, Missouri, today while celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to Kansas City Police.

With fans flocking to downtown Kansas City for the team’s championship parade, shots were fired near the city’s most frequented train station.

Video on the scene from Jacob Meikel, s ports director for News-Press NOW in Missouri, showed a frantic scene outside of the city’s Union Station, with both police and armed military personnel scrambling into the station with the shooting happening nearby.

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

Two armed people have been detained by Kansas City Police. Eight to 10 people were reportedly injured following the shooting, as per a Kansas City fire official.

Nearby fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck.

“We took two armed people into custody for more investigation,” Kansas City Police shared on X. “Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.

The police department added that “several” children were separated from their parents from the incident, and are searching for reunification inside the main entrance of the station.

Remember the child reunification stations in the area are at 2301 Main and inside the main entrance of Union Station. We still have several needing reunification. Contact the officer nearest you for reunification information. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

The parade, which took place on the streets of Kansas City, was expected to have approximately one million attendees, as per ABC, and was expected to conclude at Union Station. The shots were fired at the end of the parade.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted “Praying for Kansas City” on X following the shooting.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

The Super Bowl victory was Kansas City’s second in a row and third in the last five years, having defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.