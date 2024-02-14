NewsSportsFootballCanadaSuper Bowl

Multiple people shot at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Adam Laskaris
|
Feb 14 2024, 8:43 pm
Multiple people were shot in Kansas City, Missouri, today while celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to Kansas City Police.

With fans flocking to downtown Kansas City for the team’s championship parade, shots were fired near the city’s most frequented train station.

Video on the scene from Jacob Meikel, sports director for News-Press NOW in Missouri, showed a frantic scene outside of the city’s Union Station, with both police and armed military personnel scrambling into the station with the shooting happening nearby.

Two armed people have been detained by Kansas City Police. Eight to 10 people were reportedly injured following the shooting, as per a Kansas City fire official.

Nearby fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck.

“We took two armed people into custody for more investigation,” Kansas City Police shared on X. “Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.

The police department added that “several” children were separated from their parents from the incident, and are searching for reunification inside the main entrance of the station.

The parade, which took place on the streets of Kansas City, was expected to have approximately one million attendees, as per ABC, and was expected to conclude at Union Station. The shots were fired at the end of the parade.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted “Praying for Kansas City” on X following the shooting.

The Super Bowl victory was Kansas City’s second in a row and third in the last five years, having defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

