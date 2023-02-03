Can artificial intelligence put into words the struggle we feel as humans trying to live and get by in one of the most unaffordable cities in the world?

We set out to see what an AI chatbot would come up with.

First, I created a free account to use ChatGDP. Because ChatGDP remembers your conversations, I kicked things off by giving it a few recent Daily Hive articles about renting and home ownership in Vancouver:

Finally, I asked ChatGDP to write me an 800-word story about moving to Vancouver and finding it nearly impossible to find an affordable apartment rental. The results were painfully relatable and ultimately quite touching.

Without further ado, here’s Chat GDP’s story:

“The Struggle to Afford: Surviving in Vancouver’s Housing Market”

Jane had always dreamt of moving to Vancouver. With its stunning scenery, bustling city life, and reputation for being one of the most livable cities in the world, it seemed like the perfect place for her to start a new chapter. So, when she was offered a job there, she eagerly accepted and began to prepare for her move.

However, what Jane didn’t know was that the cost of living in Vancouver was among the highest in the world. As she began her search for a rental apartment, she was shocked to see that even the most basic apartments were out of her budget. Everywhere she looked, she was met with sky-high rents and long waiting lists. She started to feel discouraged, wondering if she had made a mistake in moving to this city.

As Jane continued her search, she soon realized that finding an affordable apartment was nearly impossible. It seemed like everyone was competing for the same limited supply of affordable housing, and she was at a disadvantage as a single person without any connections. The more she searched, the more she felt like giving up and moving back home.

But Jane refused to let this get the best of her. She knew that Vancouver was where she wanted to be, and she was determined to find a way to make it work. She started looking for roommates, hoping that splitting the rent with someone else would make it more manageable. She even considered living in a shared house, but the idea of living with strangers was not appealing to her.

After several weeks of searching, Jane finally found a room for rent in a shared house. The rent was still high, but it was the most affordable option she could find. She moved in, grateful to have a place to call her own in Vancouver.

However, Jane soon realized that the cost of living in the city went far beyond just the rent. Everything was more expensive in Vancouver, from food to transportation to entertainment. She found herself cutting back on all her expenses, eating out less, and taking public transportation instead of driving. It was a far cry from the lifestyle she had been used to, but she was determined to make it work.

As Jane settled into her new life in Vancouver, she started to explore the city and discover all that it had to offer. She went for long walks along the seawall, visited the local markets, and explored the city’s vibrant cultural scene. Despite the challenges she faced, she found that she was slowly falling in love with the city and its people.

Years passed, and Jane found herself established in Vancouver, with a good job, a supportive community, and a place she was proud to call home. Although the cost of living in the city was still high, she had learned to adapt and make the most of what the city had to offer. She was grateful for the opportunity to live in such a beautiful place, and she felt a sense of pride and belonging that she had never experienced before.

In the end, Jane was glad she had not given up on her dream of living in Vancouver. Despite the challenges she faced, she had found a way to make the city work for her, and she was now able to appreciate all that it had to offer. She was grateful for the experience and the lessons she had learned, and she knew that her time in Vancouver had changed her forever.

What are your thoughts on this AI-generated tale of Vancouver affordability?