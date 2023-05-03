Some of Canada's most expensive mega mansions are in these provinces

A luxury real estate brand is highlighting the country’s most extravagant homes.

However, these three properties have quite different price points.

Luxury Oceanfront Estate

On Vancouver Island, BC, an eight-bedroom and seven-bathroom home that sits on a one-acre property has been listed by Dean Innes with Sotheby’s International Reality.

This home, built in 1971, is “one of the finest luxury oceanfront estates found in Victoria today,” Innes writes. It’s the perfect home for folks looking for privacy as it’s situated on a low-bank manicured waterfront.

However, it’s not too remote since it’s only a short distance from the downtown Victoria area.

The best thing about this home is the breathtaking views that can be taken in from all the main rooms and decks.

“This offering is complimented by a meticulous yard that includes a waterfall, garden lighting, irrigation, and paths down to the oceanfront. Exceptional value!” the listing reads.

This home is listed for $4,998,000.

Luxury Corporate Retreat Ranch

If that oceanfront estate is a little below your budget, how about this extravagant 73-acre ranch estate situated near Shuswap Lake, BC?

“Be prepared to be impressed with two incredible private, professionally staged, turn-key lakeshore homes with well over 14,300 square feet of combined luxurious living space,” the listing agent, Annette Cosens, says.

This retreat-like property has 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, five RV sites, and even a professional corporate boardroom.

The home’s owner will even be spoiled with their own rare Shuswap Lake cove and beach with over 1,200 feet of shoreline, two docks, and a beach cabana.

The property even includes plenty of barns and outbuildings to run a ranch if that’s what your heart desires.

And if that wasn’t enough, there are also 45 acres of timbered forest on the property.

“This expansive property offers plenty of opulent private spaces to stretch out your creativity and loosen up your mind,” the listing reads.

If you’re itching to escape during the freezing winters, Cosens says there is easy access to jet off to and from major cities in the US and Canada via float plane or helicopter.

The home is for sale for a whopping $30,000,000.

Open Arms Estate

Or how about a price range that’s somewhere in the middle of the properties for sale in BC?

Cyrille Girard has listed an estate on 358 acres which is one of the largest in its area of Brébeuf, Quebec.

“Ten years were needed to develop, showcase, and rehabilitate this vast complex offering three family residences, several guest pavilions, a reception pavilion, several buildings, numerous garages, woods, and trails, all remarkably maintained,” the listing reads.

This remarkable home has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and “magnificently landscaped gardens.”

Active homeowners will even have access to their very own pools with an integrated spa, tennis court, soccer field, golf driving range, artificial lake, children’s playgrounds, trails, and (rarest of them all) private access to the Brebeuf municipal beach.

“Extremely rare, with absolute peace and privacy, natural setting of great beauty, and close to the international destination of Tremblant,” the listing reads.

This estate is selling for $10,288,000.

