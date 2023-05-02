Mark your calendars for Friday, May 5, because Cinco de Mayo this year will have you celebrating by enjoying some delicious Mexican food.

To help you get into the festive spirit, Mucho Burrito is treating customers to an incredible offer — the chance to get one of their burritos for just $6.99. There are no corners cut on these discounted burritos, as they can be built and loaded any way you like.

Customers can pick their choice of protein, rice, beans, veggies, cheese, and four toppings. Delicioso!

The popular Mexican-inspired grill, which is known for its fresh and feel-good food, offers hand-rolled burritos and other Mexican favourites assembled right in front of you with love and care.

With delicious protein options that will satisfy both meat lovers and vegans, you’re able to pack your burrito full of perfectly-seasoned chargrilled chicken, spicy chorizo, plant-based veggie crumbles, and more.

Let’s not forget about the sauces, because all salsas and guacamole are made fresh in-house daily using only the most premium ingredients, so you can be sure you’re getting the best of the best.

When it comes to toppings, they’ve got all the flavours to get you your burrito any way you want it. Choose from classic options like a fajita mix of sauteed green peppers and onion, or go with something special like roasted corn, which adds a smoky, sweet flavour to any burrito, or house-made pickled onions that give the perfect tangy crunch that helps brighten every bite.

With such carefully selected ingredients and attention to detail, not only is every burrito at Mucho Burrito bursting with flavour, but it’s good for you, too.

Whether you’re looking for a hearty dinner or a quick and easy lunch, Mucho Burrito won’t disappoint.

Feeling hungry? The $6.99 burrito deal will run for one day only — on Cinco de Mayo, May 5 — so don’t miss out. Visit your nearest Mucho Burrito and discover your new favourite go-to Mexican spot.