Get some of the best deals on tech this holiday season

Not all tech is created equal, and shopping for big-ticket tech items during the holidays can feel like you’re hacking the mainframe (difficult). If you’re looking to take advantage of holiday deals to help that special someone upgrade their workstation, then you want to make sure those discounted items are also going to provide the quality your giftee is looking for.

It’s why, starting December 2 until January 26, MSI — a world leader in gaming, content creation, business and productivity, and AIoT solutions — are putting some of their best products on sale for the holiday season.

Coming right off the heels of their Black Friday savings event, now is the best time to upgrade your gear and workstations with big savings.

Coming highly recommended by the MSI team, the Raider GE76 is the perfect option for hardcore gamers and professionals looking for a workstation that gives you an elevated experience with superior performance and efficiency.

With savings up to $1,100, it comes with its signature Mystic Light, giving you a manually adjustable panoramic aurora lighting design that expands across the entire front of the laptop.

The MSI WS66 is one of the best picks you can make if you’re looking for a powerful mobile workstation. Powered with an Intel 11th GEN Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics, you can save up to $900 on this workstation providing 4k resolution with a 15.6” True Pixel display touch screen.

Looking for a laptop for the gamer in your life? The MSI Vector GP66 is a solid option with the latest Intel 12th GEN processor and is enhanced by RTX 3070Ti. It’s a powerhouse gaming laptop that’s also accessible to students and business professionals.

Saving up to $750, this laptop comes with the Per-key RGB Gaming keyboard by Steelseries, allowing you to customize each key according to your preference and receive real-time in-game status through keyboard lighting.

To help kick-start these great deals, MSI is also throwing a Holiday Giveaway, where you have a chance to win either a large, medium or small lucky plushie or keychain — with a total of nine winners selected. Running until January 26, participants can enter through MSI Canada’s website using an email or social media log-in, with winners being announced on the last day of the contest on their social media and emailed for shipping verification.

For more information on these holiday deals, visit MSI Canada’s website. For the latest updates on promotional deals, product launches, event giveaways, and more, follow MSI Canada on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

When: Friday, December 2 to Thursday, January 26, 2023

Where: You can find these tech deals and more on MSI Canada’s website

Giveaway Details: To enter the contest, visit the MSI Canada website and enter through the form using your email or social media log-in. Participants must be Canadian residents, see full terms and conditions for more details.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter