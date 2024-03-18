Opinion: I took a leap of faith relocating from Vancouver to LA, and it was worth it

Written for Daily Hive Urbanized by Stuart Martin, who is a Canadian public relations professional now based in the United States.

Vancouver is my home. My friends, my family and my world are all in British Columbia. I also felt that moving into my 30s, I was getting the itch to move to a new city and push myself out of my comfort zone.

I grew up in South Surrey, went to high school at Semiahmoo Secondary, and then went to UBC for my undergraduate degree in music. My first time moving away from home was receiving my Master of Music in Orchestral Conducting at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

Following my schooling, I pursued a career in PR and started at Vancouver-born Communications Agency Talk Shop in 2019. My work at Talk Shop has been focused on supporting clients in the technology, lifestyle, and non-profit sectors.

In 2022, conversations started to brew about an expansion to the US. This is when a small flame started to burn, knowing that this could be my chance to get out of my comfort zone and take on a new challenge both professionally and personally.

Talk Shop’s goal to grow and support our global clients was a way I could support my own growth. I was glad to be in the right place at the right time.

To be completely honest, Los Angeles has never been on my radar to move to. The most I’ve ever seen of it was Venice Beach and Disneyland, and my perception of LA was that it was big, dirty and hazy. And while parts of those things are true, the more time I’ve spent exploring this city, the more I have learned to love it.

For anyone who is looking to take a risk and move to a new city or contemplating an opportunity with work, I wanted to share some of my learnings.

I hopped off the plane at LAX, with my dreams and my rain jacket

The cost of living in Vancouver and LA feels similar but different. Neither city gives you a break financially. That said, as someone used to Vancouver’s rent, LA’s didn’t come as much of a shock. On average, a two-bedroom rent in both LA and Vancouver is $3,850.

What gets tricky for a Canadian is that when you move, none of that hard-earned credit carries over. It gets even trickier when you are looking for an apartment with no credit. When my husband and I found our apartment, we needed to have a US-based guarantor to show that, as a couple, we make four times the amount of rent owed per month and that we could provide a statement from my employer that could prove my monthly income. That’s not an easy feat when rent is that high, but fortunately, the team at Talk Shop was committed to making sure the re-location was as seamless as possible.

The next big hurdle is healthcare, the source of most of my anxiety. It’s confusing and exhausting. It feels like every decision you make when navigating this system is the wrong one.

The positive is that it seems like everyone is equally as confused. The lesson I have learned so far is that you must be persistent, continue to advocate for yourself, and listen to your gut. There are amazing healthcare providers, and while the system is different than our universal healthcare system in Canada, the level of care, once you reach a provider, is excellent.

With all that said, there are parts of moving to LA where you get more financial relief. For example, my cellphone bill is $50 a month in the US, compared to $100+ in Vancouver. My internet is a fraction of the cost, with several more providers to make pricing more competitive.

And, the beauty of living in California, my produce is wonderfully fresh, and our bills are cheaper overall.

Sun. You guys. Sun. There is sun all year round

I know it sounds silly, but not being in the gloom of the winter has been life-changing. Then, there is the novelty of palm trees. Driving through palm tree-lined streets as the sun sets is something that has not yet gotten old. And I don’t think it ever will.

My biggest fear around relocating was building my work network, social group and overall community from scratch. It’s taken about eight months to develop a solid group of friends and connections, and there is no rhyme or reason to it. The key is just to be curious, be your polite Canadian self, speak up, and ask questions.

In my first few months in LA, I tried Bumble BFF – to no avail. So, I shifted my strategy and started attending in-person events. On average, I go to between three and six events a week, which I know sounds exhausting (and as an introvert, it is), but talking to people face-to-face has proven to be the way to do it.

I’ve joined a few social clubs and have become the media ambassador for the networking group Out Professionals LA. Where in Vancouver, I would meet folks and it was always hard to follow through to meet for happy hour or lunch or dinner. LA, on the other hand, is designed for it. In general, I find that the people I meet at events are so willing to meet up and hang out on a patio.

Again, the sun makes a huge difference.

While I felt like my social life in Vancouver was good, in LA it’s great.

Was it worth the leap?

Without any hesitation, yes!

When you meet other Canadians living in LA, their responses are also yes. By no means is it easy or seamless, but once you get through the logistical hoops and find your rhythm in this massive city, it feels hard to imagine moving back to Vancouver. So, while Vancouver will always be home, LA has become my home away from home, and it is where my family, work, and social life will continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

I’ve traded my maple trees for palm trees, and while that might sound sappy, I’m not looking back!