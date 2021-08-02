A new month means new movies and TV shows filming right here in Vancouver!

From movie production to the return of popular series, these actors and crew are hard at work to bring you some brand new binge-worthy creations you won’t want to miss. When you’re out and about in the city this month make sure to keep your eyes peeled — you never know when you might catch a glimpse of the action, spot a celebrity in action, or catch the cameras rolling!

Here are 14 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver this August.

Madeline – Season 1

Going by its working title of Madeline, this Apple TV+ thriller series will be in production in Vancouver until November for its first season. The series will follow a girl, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who must learn how to restart and rebuild her life following a suicide attempt she doesn’t remember. Reese Witherspoon will be producing, and Sam Miller will be directing. Production is expected to continue into October.

Lou

Netflix’s Lou will be in production in the city till the end of August. The action thriller will star Oscar-winner Allison Janney in the lead role and follows the story of a woman, played by Janney, and her landlord who join together to search for her daughter, who has been kidnapped. Lou will be a total cliff hanger and is supposed to bring some serious Taken vibes with a female twist.

Resident Alien – Season 2

Another series filming this month in Vancouver is Resident Alien. Production for the second season is underway until March 2022, and stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor.

Batwoman – Season 3

Batwoman will be back on location in the city this month for its third season. The series is known for breaking new ground and really expanding the DC Comics universe with its first-ever lesbian superhero played by Ruby Rose. Rose previously starred in the series as Kate Kane; however she left the show after its first season and Javicia Leslie took over as the lead character.

Breathe – Season 1

Starring Melissa Barrera, Breathe will be filming in the Vancouver area until September. The new Netflix series will be about a plane crash survivor, played by Barrera, who must fight for her life and learn to survive in the Canadian wilderness.

A Million Little Things – Season 4

A Million Little Things is in Vancouver this month filming for its fourth season, with production expected to continue into next year. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco and Allison Miller, the series follows a group of tight-knit friends who come to realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away.

The Good Doctor – Season 5

The Good Doctor is back on location in Vancouver this August for another season of the hit show. Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital.

Nancy Drew – Season 3

Nancy Drew is filming in Vancouver this month for the third season of the CW show. Based upon the original Nancy Drew books, the series is based around an 18-year-old Nancy Drew, who gets involved in a mystery when she and a group of her friends witness a murder.

Legends of Tomorrow – Season 7

Legends of Tomorrow is filming in Vancouver for its seventh season, with production expected to continue in the city until next year. The DC Comics series centres around a group of heroes and villains from the DC Universe who work together to help prevent an apocalypse from destroying the Earth.

Yellowjackets – Season 1

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is filming in Vancouver for its first season, with production expected to continue into September. The new series will star popular long-time actress Christina Ricci, alongside Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Tawny Cypress, among others. The story line will follow a group of female soccer players who end up stranded after their plane crashes in the wilderness — and brings some serious Lord of the Flies vibes.

Family Law – Season 2

Family Law will be filming in Vancouver through to September for its second season of the Global original series. Set in downtown Vancouver, the drama series follows a somewhat dysfunctional family that works together at their father’s law firm, and has an all-Canadian cast like Victor Garber, Genelle Williams, Zach Smadu and Jewel Stait.

When Calls the Heart – Season 9

Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is on location in Vancouver for its ninth season until the end of November. The series follows teacher Elizabeth Thatcher, who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle.

Supergirl – Season 6

Back for another season, Supergirl will wrap up production this month for its sixth season. Melissa Benoist stars as Kara, better known as Supergirl in this series, who must balance being a reporter and fighting crime.

The Midnight Club – Season 1

The Midnight Club is a new Netflix series filming in town through to September. The 10-episode series is being adapted from the Christopher Pike novel by the same name and is about a group of terminally ill children who are living in a hospice. The group forms an unlikely bond and begins to meet up at midnight to share spooky stories together.