5 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in September

New month, new productions filming right here in Vancouver! While there is currently a SAG-AFTRA strike going on in the US since this past July, a few Canadian productions have not been impacted, while others are on a temporary hiatus.

Select movies and TV shows have received a SAG waiver, permitting them to film in Canada. Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this September.

Sight Unseen — Season 1

CTV’s Sight Unseen is filming in Vancouver right now through November. The new series will be about a former homicide detective named Tess Burke who suddenly becomes blind due to an eye disease. After losing her vision, she is haunted by her past unsolved cases. Casting for the new series has not been announced yet. Recently filming was spotted in the Kitsilano area.

New CTV series Sight Unseen started filming in Vancouver yesterday.

It’s a Canadian production with a SAG waiver.

Thanks @juliasscience. https://t.co/XOZqMJhRcp — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) August 1, 2023

When Calls the Heart — Season 11

Another longtime Canadian production, Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart is filming in Vancouver this month, returning for its 11th season. The series follows Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle. Filming for the new season will be underway for quite a while, wrapping sometime in November.

Wild Cards — Season 1

Wild Cards will set up shop in the Vancouver area this summer to begin filming for its first season. Production for the CBC detective series will be on location for a few months, with production wrapping sometime in the fall. Currently, things are being kept under wraps and casting has not been announced for the new season. Filming was spotted at the end of August in the Kitsilano area.

New CBC series Wild Cards filming in Kitsilano today.

Thanks @juliasscience. https://t.co/lfhphi7EWE — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) August 25, 2023

Bears Lair — Season 2

Bears Lair will set up shop in North Vancouver this September to begin filming for its second season. Similar to the hit show Dragon’s Den, the series shines a spotlight on Indigenous entrepreneurs. In this reality TV show, Indigenous business owners pitch their innovative ideas to a panel of judges, hoping to win the grand prize of $100,000.

Allegiance — Season 1

Filming for the brand new CBC series Allegiance will begin mid-September in Vancouver and Surrey. Production is set to start from September 11 to December 11. Casting has not been announced for the series which will follow a Sikh rookie cop. Stay tuned for further details!

The Irrational — Season 1 *On Hiatus*

NBC’s The Irrational is filming in Vancouver for its first season. Filming was scheduled to wrap at the end of September but currently, due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, filming is on hiatus until further notice. Stay tuned as we’ll update you when filming resumes in the city.

Production for the series started back in March and stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon. The thriller series will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases.