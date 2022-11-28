16 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in December

The magic of the holiday season is finally here!

December marks the beginning of twinkling lights, Christmas trees, hot cocoa, and all things Santa of course! So while you’re out and about crossing a million things off your holiday list this month, be on the lookout – you just never know when you might catch a glimpse of a new movie or TV show filming right here in Metro Vancouver.

From brand new series like Animal Control to your favourites like Yellowjackets and Riverdale returning for another season, here is what’s filming in Vancouver this December.

The Painter

Starring Jon Voight, The Painter began filming in Vancouver at the end of November. The new feature film is expected to be on location in the city until December 20. Voight will star in the new movie as a CIA assassin who partners up with his own daughter to search for the person who murdered her mother.

Animal Control – Season 1

Animal Control set up shop in November to start filming for its first season. Starring Joel McHale, the new comedy series is about an animal control officer who has a unique connection to animals that’s almost supernatural. Filming will be underway in the city until January.

Dead Boy Detectives – Season 1

HBO Max’s Dead Boy Detectives began production in the Metro Vancouver area this past November for its first season. The mystery series will follow a teenager who somehow connects with the ghosts of two dead British teens and come together to solve supernatural crimes. The series will be a spinoff of the DC Comics The Sandman and will be filming until March of next year.

Yellowjackets – Season 2

Showtime’s Yellowjackets is in Vancouver right now filming for its second season. The series stars popular long-time actress Christina Ricci, alongside Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress, among others.

The storyline is about a group of female soccer players who end up stranded in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes — and brings some serious Lord of the Flies vibes. Also, expect lots of flashbacks and shifts in time as the series follows the girls from teenagers to adults. Filming will be underway until February 2023.

Alaska Daily – Season 1

Alaska Daily has set up shop in the Metro Vancouver area to film for its first season. The new series brings Hilary Swank to town — she will be playing the lead role of a journalist who moves to a remote town in Alaska searching for a new start. Filming will last until January 2023.

Riverdale – Season 7

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here this holiday season!

Riverdale returned to Vancouver back in October to begin filming its seventh and final season. Based on the Archie comics, Riverdale has been filming in the Metro Vancouver area for years. Sadly this will be the cast and crew’s last time on location after it was announced that the Netflix series will end with season seven. Filming will be underway till June 2023.

The Good Doctor – Season 6

The Good Doctor is back on location in Vancouver for another season!

Starring Freddie Highmore as the main character, Shaun Murphy, the show revolves around a surgeon with autism who thinks outside the box and is recruited to work at a prestigious hospital. The Good Doctor will be on location for quite a while, as filming will continue into April 2023.

Fire Country – Season 1

Fire Country is in Vancouver to film its first season. The CBS series will follow a young convict who gets a second chance. In exchange for reduced prison time, he joins a prison-release program that has him working with firefighters in his hometown to control wildfires.

Fire Country will star Max Thieriot in the lead role, alongside Billy Burke and Kevin Alejandro, and is expected to be in the Vancouver area filming until April of next year.

Kung Fu – Season 3

The CW’s Kung Fu is on location in the city filming for its third season, and production will continue into December. The series stars Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen, a young woman who becomes a vigilante for her community by using martial arts to fight crime and protect others. Set in the present day, Kung Fu is an adaption of the original 1970s Kung Fu series.

The Flash – Season 9

The Flash is in Vancouver this month to film for another season and is expected to be on location until sometime in March 2023. The show is based on the DC comics and stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man who has the superpower of speed and uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

Superman & Lois – Season 3

Superman & Lois is filming season three in the Metro Vancouver area this month. The superhero drama series follows the popular DC Comics characters — the one and only Superman and Lois Lane. The series has been on location since September and production should continue into April 2023.

Nancy Drew – Season 4

Nancy Drew is currently filming for its fourth season of the hit CW show. Based upon the original Nancy Drew books, the series follows a young Nancy Drew, who gets involved in a mystery when she and a group of her friends unexpectedly witness a murder. Filming will wrap up by mid-December.

So Help Me Todd – Season 1

CBS’s So Help Me Todd is currently in production in Vancouver right now. The new drama-comedy series will star Skylar Astin as a private investigator who begins working for his mother at her law firm, played by Marcia Gay Harden. Production will take place in the city until March 2023.

A Million Little Things – Season 5

ABC’s A Million Little Things is currently filming for its fifth season and production is scheduled to wrap up in March of next year. Starring David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, and Allison Miller, the series follows a tight-knit group of friends who come together and realize what truly matters in life after one of them suddenly passes away. It is suspected that season five will be the show’s last, although ABC has yet to confirm officially.

The Spiderwick Chronicles – Season 1

Disney+’s The Spiderwick Chronicles is a brand-new series that is filming in Vancouver this month. Based on the best-selling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, the show will follow two twin brothers and will touch upon different mental health issues in a coming-of-age story that mixes fantasy with reality.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians – Season 1

Going by its working title of “Mink Golden,” Disney+’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians is currently filming in Vancouver. Starring The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell as the lead character Percy Jackson, the new series is based on the fantasy books by author Rick Riordan. Production is expected to continue into January 2023.