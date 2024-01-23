If you’re feeling down in the dumps, you certainly aren’t alone. Roughly 15% of Canadians — that’s around 5.7 million people — experience some form of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) in their lifetime, and even if you aren’t one of them, it’s hard to remain cheery and active when the weather is cold and days are short.

ParticipACTION understands the challenges Canadians face each winter. This national non-profit organization has been inspiring Canadians to make physical activity a part of their everyday lives since 1971, and this January, they’re encouraging people across the country to improve their moods by participating in any movement they can.

The Move for your Mood challenge is taking place across Canada until January 31, 2024. To join, download the Optimity app, create a profile, sync a tracking device or app, and start moving for your chance to win prizes, and more importantly, get active!

Joining the challenge are five Canadian influencers whom ParticipACTION has identified as “MoodMovers.” These creators understand the link between physical activity and mental health, and lead by example, inspiring others to do the same.

Find out who’s participating in the Move for your Mood challenge and how you can boost your mood along with them!

Kyle Moore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Moore (@moorzyyy)

You may recognize him from Big Brother Canada, but Halifax, Nova Scotia’s Kyle Moore wears many hats. Wellness advocate, content creator, and now podcast host, his podcast Life’s a Wreck focuses on destigmatizing mental health. With a focus on creating a safe space for his followers, he shares a variety of diverse stories in a casual, digestible format.

The beauty of podcasts is how they can be adapted to fit your lifestyle needs. Throw in your earbuds and listen to Life’s a Wreck while you get some daily steps in, whether it’s by walking the dog, shovelling snow, or seeing how much of your house you can get tidied in a set amount of time. After all, there’s no reason you can’t directly strengthen your mind while reaching your movement goals.

Rini Frey

@ownitbabe ♬ original sound – Rini Frey #sponsored Canadian winters can make it hard to get your body moving, and I usually experience a major dip in my mood. 60% of people in Canada experience the winter blues so if that’s you too, you’re in good company. One of the easiest ways to combat low mood and boost your mental wellness is to move your body even for just a few minutes a day. A daily walk is one of the most essential parts of my mental health toolkit. It’s easy to do, I get to bring the baby along and I always feel better afterwards. I’m proud to be named amongst @ParticipACTION ’s MoodMovers as part of this year’s Move for your Mood initiative. I along with other creators from across Canada want you to join us and get moving with ParticipACTION to combat the winter blues and have the chance to win some cool prizes from January 15th-31st. All you need to do is download the app and start moving in whichever way feels good to YOU! Visit www.ParticipACTION.com/Programs/Move-for-your-Mood to learn more! #MoveForYourMood

Rini Frey is a parenting and lifestyle influencer based out of Calgary, Alberta, who shares a realistic glimpse into the ups and downs of modern-day motherhood while opening up about her mental health struggles. Rini is moving for her mood by going on mental health walks, a simple yet effective way to support mental wellness.

It’s as easy as it sounds — all you need to do is go for a walk. Feel free to bring a friend, listen to a podcast, or even enjoy your own company while you walk. What matters is the movement and the mindfulness.

If you’re in one of the provinces that have been hit by the cold snap, like Rini, be sure to bundle up to the best of your ability, and remember that a short walk is better than no walk at all.

Gurdeep Pandher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@gurdeeppandher)

Whitehorse, Yukon’s Gurdeep Pandher rose to fame during the height of the pandemic, spreading joy and positivity by sharing and teaching dance through his online platform. Anyone familiar with Gurdeep won’t be surprised to hear that he’ll be moving for his mood through Bhangra dance sessions.

Known as one of India’s most energetic dances, Bhangra is a traditional Punjab folk dance that integrates the movement of the body and mind. Gurdeep’s lessons are a fun introduction to physical activity that promotes joy through movement and celebrates a beautiful culture.

Ashley Gulakow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Gulakow (@ashleygulakow)

Ashley Gulakow of Winnipeg, Manitoba, knows what it’s like to experience mental health struggles. This mother of two and health enthusiast is open about the challenges she’s faced and emphasizes the importance of getting active, even on the toughest days.

With a wellness journey that’s been years in the making, Ashley utilizes movement alongside healthy eating. Recently, she’s been enjoying home workouts with the help of online videos.

The key, she says, is finding home workouts that you enjoy. Whether you have equipment or not, limited mobility, or anything else you think might be a setback, there’s something out there that is suited to your needs. That’s the beauty of the internet!

Abby Verigin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movement Therapist ✨ (@abbyverigin)

When Abby Verigin was a student, she found that yoga was an effective way to combat her anxiety. Today, she’s a yoga instructor in Fruitvale, BC, working toward her certification in yoga therapy.

Abby understands the connection between mental health and movement, and with her down-to-earth approach, she makes it easy to try a new activity. Follow along with Abby’s yoga videos to embrace fitness as a fun and sustainable part of your everyday life.

Are you ready to join the Move for your Mood challenge? In addition to a mood boost, grand prizes of a $500 WaySpa gift card, or a $100 Amazon gift card are available to be won. The more you move, the more chances you have of winning.

Remember to follow your favourite influencers, and learn how to keep your mood moving in an active direction by visiting the ParticipACTION website.