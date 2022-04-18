7 wines that will work for any Mother's Day celebration

Choosing wine can be overwhelming, and it can be even more stressful if you are choosing it for someone else!

This Mother’s Day, ensure that you select the perfect bottle for the moms in your life with our curated gift guide.

From patio sippers to the perfect dinner pairing, we’ve got you covered. Please note that the prices of the wines vary depending on which province you are purchasing from.

It may be cliché, but a traditional chardonnay is truly a safe bet when choosing a wine for mom. With this chardonnay, expect with bright citrus fruit, framed by a distinctly sweet oak character. This wine is extra fun because it’s Martha Stewart’s latest vino venture, which could score you even more points with mom.

This wine is available nationally and can be found at your local liquor store if you’re not in BC.

This beautiful, French rosé tastes as good as it looks. This ultra-dry wine has a delicate flavour profile that is also refreshing, making it ideal for a Mother’s Day brunch. It’s hard to resist the gorgeous packaging with the signature rose glass bottom; a gift bag is barely necessary. Expect light aromas of cassis and redcurrant, and notes of rose with a subtle hint of grapefruit.

If your mom prefers red to white, consider this bold Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine has an aroma of rich blackcurrant, subtle spice, tomato leaf, and a touch of eucalyptus which is signature to the style. The maturation in French oak maturation is highlighted with flavours of cedar and dark chocolate. If you are celebrating Mother’s Day with a dinner, consider pairing this red with steak, burgers or lamb.

You can find this wine at your local liquor store as well if do not reside in BC.

If your mom enjoys super crisp and refreshing wine, then Matua’s Sauvignon Blanc is the choice for her. This wine is super typical of the New Zealand style with green grass aromas and high acidity. This wine would pair perfectly with seafood salad, oysters, and and white fish, making it the perfect choice for Mother’s Day lunch on a sunny patio. Enjoy chilled.

If you’re located outside of BC, this wine will be available at your local liquor store.

This classic bubbly is widely regarded as one of Canada’s best sparkling wines. The Brut Gold Label has light lemon notes and an unforgettable toasty character on the nose and palate. It’s made in the Method Traditionnelle style (which is the same way that Champagne is made), making it an extra-special choice for Mother’s Day without breaking the bank. Enjoy solo or with foods that have more delicate flavours – you wouldn’t want to overpower this gem.

If a Cabernet Sauvignon is a bit too bold for the mom you are shopping for, it’s nearly impossible to go wrong with a classic French Pinot Noir. This wine has aromas of red cherry, cranberry, and unmistakable spice. This earthy Pinot would pair perfectly with a soft cheese and prosciutto on your Mother’s Day charcuterie board.

No wine guide would be complete without a tried and true Italian Pinot Grigio. This super dry Italian wine is a well-known crowd pleaser and doesn’t have the polarizing flavour profiles of some other bolder choices, making it a safe choice for Mother’s Day. Expect delicate flavours of baked kiwi, apple and nectarine. Delicate mint notes make this wine especially crisp while still remaining silky. Pair this beauty with scallops or chicken salad.

After two years of minimal celebrations, we can finally take the opportunity to ensure that the moms in our life feel special this Mother’s Day. Don’t pass up an opportunity to share a glass of wine with her or gift her something you know she’ll love.