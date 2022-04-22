Give the gift of reading this Mother's Day: 10 books for every mom

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, you might find yourself scrambling to find the perfect gift. Look no further than our curated list of books, where you’ll find something for every type of mom – from those who love a good celebrity memoir, to those who love whipping up new dishes in the kitchen.

These are 10 books we recommend gifting this Mother’s Day.

Set in 1960s America, Lessons in Chemistry follows an unforgettable protagonist named Elizabeth Zott. As a single mom and chemist working in a male-dominated field, life isn’t easy for Zott, but she rises to each challenge she comes by.

When she’s fired from her job at the Hastings Research Institute, Elizabeth finds herself the star of a cooking show called Supper at Six – where she wows the nation with her unusual, yet revolutionary, approach to cooking. Actress Brie Larson loved the book so much, she’s adapting it for television.

A beautifully moving collection of short stories inspired by Amy Schumer’s challenging pregnancy and frightening labour experience. Schumer found comfort in hearing birth stories from other mothers, including Christy Turlington Burns.

The two collaborated and invited others to share their stories, and the result is a book of intimate accounts of motherhood from notables including Serena Williams, Ashley Graham, Sienna Miller, and Leslie Feist.

Meet Katy Silver, a young woman grieving the death of her mother, Carol. Katy embarks on a solo trip to Italy, where she’s surprised to find Carol, in the flesh, healthy, suntanned, and 30-years-old.

One Italian Summer is a remarkable story about love and embracing all that life has to offer. Serle’s novel is the perfect gift for the mom who loves to travel.

Delia Owens transports readers to the quiet coastal town of Barkley Cove where we meet an intelligent girl named called Kya Clark. She’s survived alone for many years in the marsh that she calls home. When a local boy called Chase Andrews is found dead, the town immediately suspects the Marsh Girl.

A spectacular coming-of-age story, Where the Crawdads Sing has spent more than 156 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. Pick a copy for mom now then take her to see the movie adaptation, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, coming out in July.

Tessa Hadley has been writing award-winning fiction for the past 20 years. Her latest, Free Love, is set in 1960s London. Centred around the suburban Fischer family – husband and wife Phyllis and Roger, and the kids Colette and Hugh.

One evening an old friend pays a visit and kisses Phyllis, igniting a fire within her. It turns out life for the Fischer’s may not be so normal after all. With her signature realistic prose and a cast of unforgettable characters, Hadley’s novel is truly captivating.

Claire Saffitz proves through her New York Times bestselling cookbook that she’s the ultimate dessert person. With more than 100 tested, creative, and inspiring recipes, Saffitz invites us all to join her in the kitchen. You’ll find recipes for Apple and Concord Grape Crumble Pie, Cinnamon Sugar Palmiers, and Foolproof Tarte Tatin.

Claire outlines problems and solutions for each recipe and provides step-by-step photography. Dessert Person is the perfect gift for moms who love to bake.

Just announced as Oprah Winfrey’s May book club pick, Viola Davis’ recently released memoir chronicles her rise from extreme poverty and trauma to becoming one of America’s most beloved artists.

“My hope is that my story will inspire you to light up your own life with creative expression and rediscover who you were before the world put a label on you,” writes Davis.

For all the moms out there, Marian Keyes is a safe bet. The internationally bestselling author introduced us to the Walsh family more than 25 years ago, and now the highly anticipated sequel to Rachel’s Holiday is finally here.

After a spell in rehab, Rachel Walsh is transformed. She’s in love, works as an addiction counsellor at the Cloisters, and even gardens. Then ex-lover Luke shows up on the scene and threatens her stability. Rachel is about to realize that no matter what our age, everything can change. Uplifting and filled with warmth, Marian Keyes once again delivers pure brilliance.

Selected as One of the Best Cookbooks of the Year by Time Out and Glamour, Carla Lalli Music’s second New York Times bestselling cookbook includes 100 recipes for every day of the week.

Carla keeps everyone in mind, including busy moms, with her quick stove top suppers, one-pot meals, lazy lunches, and hands-off roasts.

Molly Shannon invites readers into her personal life with this intimate and moving memoir. At age four, Shannon lost her mother, sister, and cousin in a car accident and was left in the care of her grieving father.

Growing older, she created her own opportunities and developed her daring and unique comedy, becoming the icon we know today. Hilarious, heartbreaking, and everything you would expect from one of television’s most loved and talented performers.