From a mansion in Milton, Ontario, to a scenic mountain home with a golf simulator in Banff, Alberta, Canadians viewed a variety of homes online last month.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up the most popular listings featured on its site in October.

Although home sales were down 1.9% in September (according to the Canadian Real Estate Association), it looks like Canadians were still curious to see what homes were on the market.

This mansion in Milton, Ontario, was Zoocasa’s most-viewed home in October and has been deemed the “Bugatti of luxury real estate.” The 35,000 sq ft property is a car lover’s paradise. It includes 19,000 sq. ft. of living space and has a 16,500 sq ft “car salon” and a 5,000 sq ft “hobby workshop.”

It also features a glass elevator and an infinity dream pool. It has four bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, giving you plenty of washroom options.

For fans of indoor and outdoor greenery, this Edmonton home is definitely for you. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom property is custom-built and comes with a beautiful atrium in the centre of the home, which is surrounded by lush foliage. The outdoor space has been professionally landscaped and is great for families, as it includes an in-ground trampoline and a pool.

With Toronto having some of the highest housing pricing costs in the country, it’s no surprise why this modest condo was one of Zoocasa’s most-viewed properties last month. This property has one bedroom and one bathroom and is located near the Union Pearson Express. The building comes with several amenities like tennis courts, a pool, a gym, and secure parking.

For those looking for a life away from the city, this newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Ontario’s Madawaska Valley is a steal. The split-level home also comes with a finished basement, and the lower floor has an additional bedroom, bathroom, and family, making it perfect for guests.

This family home in Brampton comes with four beds and two bedrooms. It has a spacious, open-concept layout, a modern kitchen and a TV room. The yard features a pool, a multi-level deck and a covered porch, making it a great space for entertaining.

This stunning property in Banff also caught the eye of real estate enthusiasts last month. This six-bedroom, five-bathroom home is located in Banff National Park and is surrounded by breathtaking scenery. It’s also a home for entertainers, as it comes with a golf simulator and billiards room.

Toronto was definitely a hot spot for those looking for properties on Zoocasa in October. This two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome was a popular option for prospective buyers and property browsers. It’s located near several transit hubs, including the upcoming LRT, and comes with a private terrace.

This Toronto home has many eye-catching features, which made it popular on Zoocasa’s website last month.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts a traditional brick exterior and a gorgeous modern interior that spans over 7,000 sq ft. It’s also an entertainer’s dream, with a large backyard pool and an outdoor entertaining space.

Another popular Toronto property was this one-bedroom, one-bathroom newly renovated apartment located in the upscale neighbourhood of Bayview and Eglinton. The home comes with a spacious living area and bedroom, making it an ideal home for a person on their own or a couple.

This Toronto home rounded up Zoocasa’s list of most-viewed properties in October. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property has classic charming features like hardwood flooring and a wood-burning fireplace, making it an ideal and cozy property for a new family.