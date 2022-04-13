Here are Canada's 10 most reputable sports teams

The pollsters at Leger published their 2022 ranking of the 10 “most reputable” Canadian sports franchises this week. As part of their 25th annual Reputation study, Leger surveyed more than 38,000 Canadians to explore their perspectives.

Participants were asked to give each team a score out of 100. Leger says the survey results “revealed that the teams with the highest awareness did not necessarily have the highest reputation scores.”

Here’s how the participants ranked the country’s top teams.

1. Toronto Raptors (Reputation Score: 59)

2. Toronto Blue Jays (Reputation Score: 57)

3. Winnipeg Jets (Reputation Score: 55)

4. Montreal Alouettes (Reputation Score: 51)

5. Calgary Stampeders (Reputation Score: 50)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs (Reputation Score: 48)

7. Calgary Flames (Reputation Score: 47)

8. Edmonton Oilers (Reputation Score: 46)

9. Vancouver Canucks (Reputation Score: 46)

10. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Reputation Score: 45)

Surprisingly, despite it being our national winter sport, only one hockey team was in the top five. Leger also indicated that they were “surprised” that the Montreal Canadiens did not make it into the top 10 given the fact they made it to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final and are the most storied franchise in hockey.