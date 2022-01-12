This city was just named the most humid in all of Canada

A new report has listed the most humid cities in the world, and it turns out, the muggiest one in Canada is in Ontario.

HouseFresh, a company that looks into ways to make the air at homes fresher, went through humidity records for 18,830 cities.

St. Catharines, Ontario, takes the cake for being the sweatiest city in Canada.

To determine the results, HouseFresh used data provided by Weatherspark.com, which reports in detail the typical weather for 145,449 regions around the world.

HouseFresh used the following scale of temperature zones — which range from dry, comfortable, humid, muggy, oppressive, and miserable — and the length of time a city experiences humid conditions on its most humid day of the year.

St. Catharines was in the green category, with 29.3% of the day being humid. But our “most humid” sounds pretty good when you compare it to many other regions across the globe.

Patna in India topped the list at “miserable” humidity levels — 99.22% of the day — followed by Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which are also Indian cities.

The Maldives is the most humid travel destination, also in the “miserable” category at 96.6%.

As for the US, all 20 of its most humid cities are in (surprise, surprise) Florida. Meanwhile, the scenic San Pedro in Belize is the steamiest city in all of North America.

“Climate change concerns more than just global temperature; it also affects humidity levels,” read the HouseFresh report. “We all know that too much heat can be dangerous for us, with the potential to cause heat exhaustion, dehydration and, in severe cases, death. But when you combine high temperatures with high humidity, your body will have an even harder time trying to cool itself off.”

According to Mayo Clinic, ideal humidity should be between 30% and 50%. They say that low humidity can dry out your skin, irritate your throat, and cause your eyes to get itchy, while high humidity can make spaces feel stuffy and trigger the growth of harmful bacteria, mold, and dust mites.