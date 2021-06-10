Canadiens begin playoff series with Golden Knights on Monday (SCHEDULE)

The Montreal Canadiens are heading to Las Vegas.

With a win over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 on Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights punched their ticket to the final four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They’ll have home ice advantage in the series against the Habs, which pits Max Pacioretty against his old team.

The series begins Monday at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT in Las Vegas, with games scheduled to take place every second day. The other series, featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders, begins Sunday at 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

Both these matchups mark the first inter-divisional games of the season. It’s also the first instance of international play, as the Canadiens will cross the border for the first time in 15 months.

Fans will be in attendance at every arena, albeit with just 2,500 fans permitted in the Bell Centre in Montreal.