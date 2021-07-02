Here's how much Canadiens Stanley Cup Final tickets cost in Montreal right now

The Stanley Cup Final will be played in Montreal for the first time since 1993 tonight, and fans are excited.

That excitement is being reflected in the price of tickets on the resale market, as demand is far exceeding supply. Just 3,500 fans will be allowed into the 21,302-seat Bell Centre for Game 3 tonight and Game 4 on Monday, as the Canadiens’ request to increase capacity to 10,500 was denied.

The game is sold out of course, and ticket prices are soaring on resale sites. The cheapest ticket we found was over $1,200 CAD, seen on TickPick.com.

The cheapest resale price found on Ticketmaster.ca was over $1,400.

Meanwhile, on StubHub.com, the price was over $1,900 CAD. When we looked, the prices weren’t any better at other resale sites like SeatGeek.com or VividSeats.com.

Ticket prices in Tampa were well below those prices, even when taking the dollar difference into account. The cheapest price spotted prior to Game 2 at Amalie Arena by WFLA was below $500 USD (about $616 CAD), as Tampa’s arena capacity was upped to the full 18,600 fans.

Tonight’s game is pivotal for the Canadiens, who trail the Lightning 2-0 in the series. The Habs are getting their head coach back, as Dominique Ducharme will be behind the bench for the first time in two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.