Hockey fans react to Montreal Canadiens' first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993

Jun 25 2021, 6:50 am
Did you pinch yourself this morning? Because the Montreal Canadiens are going to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Habs continued their remarkable playoff run on Thursday (St-Jean-Baptiste Day, no less) and upset the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 in Montreal.

It’s the first time the Canadiens are in the Cup Final since 1993 — the last Canadian team to hoist the cup.

It’s been a wild ride. As a Habs fan, whether you want to praise GM Marc Bergevin for his transactions, Carey Price for being nearly unbeatable, the Montreal Canadiens vying for their 25th cup (the most in the NHL), or simply like rooting for the underdogs, hockey fans were understandably excited on Twitter.

Quebec politicians and media personalities responded to the big win and hockey fans across Twitter used a combination of GIFs and memes to celebrate the news.

