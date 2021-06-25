Hockey fans react to Montreal Canadiens' first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 1993

Did you pinch yourself this morning? Because the Montreal Canadiens are going to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Habs continued their remarkable playoff run on Thursday (St-Jean-Baptiste Day, no less) and upset the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 in Montreal.

It’s the first time the Canadiens are in the Cup Final since 1993 — the last Canadian team to hoist the cup.

It’s been a wild ride. As a Habs fan, whether you want to praise GM Marc Bergevin for his transactions, Carey Price for being nearly unbeatable, the Montreal Canadiens vying for their 25th cup (the most in the NHL), or simply like rooting for the underdogs, hockey fans were understandably excited on Twitter.

Quebec politicians and media personalities responded to the big win and hockey fans across Twitter used a combination of GIFs and memes to celebrate the news.

Montréal passe en finale de la Coupe Stanley!

Le hockey, notre sport national!

Ça fait du bien! — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 25, 2021

Céline. Le Cirque du Soleil. Les Canadiens. Trois icônes qui dominent Vegas. 😁

On se voit en finale de la Coupe Stanley!!! #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 25, 2021

The Cup is coming home. — Jay Baruchel 🇨🇦 (@BaruchelNDG) June 25, 2021

Unreal. The Montreal Canadiens are four wins from being Stanley Cup Champions. #nhl #canadiens pic.twitter.com/oV5NLEoCOw — Rob Fai (@RobFai) June 25, 2021

I have waited 28 years for the Montreal Canadiens to return to the Stanley Cup Finals. I will be enjoying every moment.#GoHabsGo — Chris (@TheOneChristo) June 25, 2021

PK Subban watching the Montreal Canadiens make it to the Stanley Cup pic.twitter.com/flZgwHLwqW — Devils Army Blog (@DevilsArmyBlog) June 25, 2021

Me, a grown man with a bad back last time the Canadiens were in the Stanley Cup Final https://t.co/KDpwnXeh4o pic.twitter.com/QjKH1YB7ut — Ephraim G (@ephygee) June 25, 2021

The Montreal Canadiens right now after making it to the Stanley Cup Finals #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/i2k5yW9jBJ — Liv (@lividivi7) June 25, 2021

How soon do they ship and are they edible https://t.co/oEYDGzoLdl — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 25, 2021

Getting a red suit for the finals — Four More Wins (@TrevorWThompson) June 25, 2021

the Montreal Canadiens are going to the Cup Final. I can’t believe it pic.twitter.com/y0HzuD152i — ryan 🛸 (@OTCeIIy) June 25, 2021

What a remarkable run for the Montreal Canadiens. Glad we’ll be hearing ‘O Canada’ at this year’s Stanley Cup! #StanleyCup — John Hodge (@JohnDHodge) June 25, 2021