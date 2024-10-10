The height of luxury is coming to downtown Vancouver, and urban professionals looking to get their own slice of it should consider a home at Monogram.

A landmark development coming to the corner of Burrard and Davie, Monogram boasts 260 homes designed for modern, urban living, including 82 junior one-bedrooms, 40 one-bedroom units, 89 two-bedroom homes, and 35 three-bedroom residences in the Signature Collection — plus 14 two- and three-bedroom homes in the luxurious Autograph Collection.

Located on levels 44 and up, the Autograph Collection offers upgraded appliances, unbelievable views, and more. Residences will have two stunning three-bedroom penthouses, and 12 two- and three-bedroom sub-penthouses that offer the ultimate in refined luxury.

Leading the charge is Prima Properties, a proven name in the Lower Mainland when it comes to real estate development. The company has partnered with Merrick Architecture, Ste. Marie Interior Design, and VIRANI Real Estate Advisors to bring Monogram to life with features any young professional will love.

And that’s not all talk. Here are just a few reasons why Monogram is set to become the best place to live in Downtown Vancouver, bar none.

Central location with jaw-dropping views

Perfectly positioned to give you sweeping, panoramic views of the North Shore mountains, False Creek, and English Bay, everyday views here at Monogram are a significant upgrade.

That’s because Monogram is one of the few buildings permitted under the City of Vancouver’s higher building policy, and its unique location lets you take in every angle of the breathtaking beauty surrounding Burrard Heights.

That’s not talking about the access you’ll get, with its walkable and bikeable location giving you easy connections to everything you need — whether that’s spending a hot summer day in the Beach District, a night on the town in Yaletown, or making an easy commute to the Business District.

An urban resort to call home

Your home should be your happy place, your urban oasis that relaxes you after a long day — and the homes at Monogram are just that.

Take your wellness seriously within the Club Monogram health and fitness centre, fully equipped with private yoga and meditation rooms, or take a dip in the year-round, 35′ heated pool, hot tub, and poolside sauna.

Expand on your home’s footprint and become the host-with-the-most by taking advantage of the chic and flexible entertainment lounges, with access to a fully functional chef’s kitchen.

Want to show off the view? You can head up to the Summit outdoor lounge on the 49th floor, complete with rooftop putting green, fireplace, and comfortable seating to enjoy solo or with friends and family.

High-tech living at your fingertips

As the tech world evolves, your home shouldn’t be left behind. That’s why Monogram is simplifying your life thanks to SmartOne smart home technology powered by TELUS.

Through the in-suite wall pad or your smartphone, you can control every aspect of your home, from temperature to lighting on select homes. Features will also include security notifications and one-way video for visitors.

On top of the full-service concierge, you can get notified the minute a package is delivered with smart delivery lockers. Residents also enjoy keyless and fobless access through the parking gate thanks to the license plate parking recognition system, and can request one of three high-speed elevators before even stepping out the door.

Sustainable features for the future

Sustainability is at the forefront of Monogram’s design, going above and beyond LEED design standards — the global standard in green building.

You can expect EV-grade underground parking stalls, comprehensive water retention and rainwater management systems, triple-glazed windows, and terracotta-insulated panels that increase energy efficiency.

The team behind Monogram took inspiration from the surrounding environment to create a design that’s authentic to the area, with a West Coast feel — contributing a wonderful texture to Vancouver’s already amazing skyline.



The building will sport automated solar shades that not only help with cooling, but also recreate a pixelated mosaic of the West Coast setting on the building’s southwest exterior. As the first of its kind on a North American high-rise, this living art installation is something you’re going to have to see to believe.

Chic interiors that turn heads

Renowned across Vancouver for its iconic work in homes, shops and restaurants, Ste. Marie is the team behind the high-quality, sophisticated interiors in Monogram. Available in three timeless colour schemes — beach, sea, and sky — homes come with durable engineered wood floors and integrated finishes to ensure your investment goes the distance.

Kitchens have a distinguished and stylish feel, with quartz countertops, sleek waterfall edge on kitchen islands, Gaggenau appliances, and Italian-made cabinets providing a light and airy atmosphere perfect for every home chef.

Ready to secure your dream home in Vancouver? Register to learn more about Monogram today so you can reserve your spot once previews begin on Saturday, October 12 — this one’s sure to sell fast!