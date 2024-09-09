Get first dibs on this downtown Vancouver high-rise that’s optimized for the future

There’s a brand new gem coming to the Vancouver skyline.

Monogram is a stunning 49-story residential tower that’s setting a new standard for architectural creativity with its unique design and breathtaking beauty — and you could be among the first to make it your home!

Perfectly perched where Burrard meets Davie in the new neighbourhood of Burrard Heights, Monogram is just steps from the city’s best dining, entertainment, sports, and cultural attractions.

Homes are set to go on sale this fall — so here’s a closer look at everything Monogram has to offer.

A home in the clouds

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a single working professional, or a downsizer, there’s something for you at Monogram.

The tower will feature a unique collection of 260 condos ranging from cozy one-bedrooms to spacious three-bedroom homes.

And did we mention the views? Monogram is perfectly positioned for sweeping panoramas of the North Shore mountains, False Creek, and English Bay. (Imagine that as a backdrop to your morning coffee — not a bad way to start the day, huh?)

Resort-style amenities

Monogram boasts a collection of luxurious and comfortable amenities to rival top resorts.

As a homeowner, you will have access to a state-of-the-art health and fitness centre, an outdoor heated swimming pool with poolside sauna, a 49th-floor 1,860 square foot rooftop lounge with stunning views, and work and lounge areas.

The building will also feature a community daycare with a separate entrance and outdoor play area, four community-minded retail spaces, office space, a ground-level cafe bistro, and a public art plaza.

In addition, it will also serve as the hub for a Community Arts and Culture Centre managed by the City of Vancouver. The centre will provide a dedicated space for local artists and organizations, bringing Vancouver’s vibrant arts and culture to life right in your backyard!

Innovative architecture

Monogram is influenced by design innovations from around the world and brought to life by a team of people who are truly passionate about Vancouver’s natural beauty, including Prima Properties, Merrick Architecture, Ste. Marie Design Studio, and VIRANI Real Estate Advisors.



Its unique aesthetic is defined by one standout feature: a series of automatic solar shades that create a mesmerizing pixelated mosaic on the building’s southwest exterior.

This art-like installation is the first of its kind on a high-rise in North America, transforming the façade into a living canvas that dances with the sunlight throughout the day.

Sales at Monogram are expected to begin this fall. For more information and to register your interest, click here.