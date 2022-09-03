Monahan's car stolen on day he was traded from Flames to Canadiens

Sean Monahan had an interesting final day as a member of the Calgary Flames.

In a video titled “Ask Sean Monahan” put out by the Montreal Canadiens, one of the team’s newest forwards revealed he had his car stolen the day he was traded from Calgary to Montreal.

A stolen vehicle and a trade all in the same day. 🥵#GoHabsGo | @RDSca pic.twitter.com/tqBmWJzi6o — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 2, 2022

“My vehicle was actually stolen,” Monahan shared in the video. “I was on the phone with my insurance company and my agent kept [calling]. I finally answered and I found out the news [that I was traded.] It changed my day. [I went] from being a little bit upset to extremely excited.”

Monahan’s question was asked by Marilou Leblanc, who submitted it through the team’s prompt earlier this week.

Monahan had eight goals, 15 assists and a plus-minus of -15 in 65 games in 2021-22, but had season-ending hip surgery back in April that caused him to miss the entire playoffs.

He was traded earlier this summer so the Flames would have enough cap space to sign Nazem Kadri, who inked a seven-year deal with Calgary worth $49 million just a few weeks after winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

Monahan has one year left on his contract at a price of $6.3 million, as well as a modified no-trade clause as per .

Monahan originally joined the Flames back in 2013, where they drafted him at sixth overall in the NHL draft out of the OHL’s Ottawa 67s. In total, Monahan had 212 goals and 250 assists for a total of 462 points in 656 games for the Flames in his career.

“On behalf of the entire Flames organization, I sincerely thank Sean for his nine years of selfless dedication and perseverance,” said Calgary GM Brad Treliving earlier in the summer. “Sean was a great Flame, a first class individual who exemplified the definition of respect. Our team and city were fortunate to have him as a player, ambassador and member of our community. We wish Sean and his wife Brittany every success in this new chapter of their lives and once again say thank you.”