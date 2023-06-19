Vancouver businesses have been dealing with an increase in break-ins over the past few years, and the latest spot to deal with such an incident is a French pastry shop in Burnaby.

Mon Paris Patisserie is a bakery run by pastry chef Elena Krasnova, who was born in Russia and moved to Vancouver “in her early 20s,” according to the shop’s website.

Early in the morning on Monday, June 19, Mon Paris had its glass door smashed and a reported $300 was taken from the cash register.

Krasnova shared the unfortunate news in an Instagram post, admitting she is “gutted and disgusted” by the incident.

“People are just animals and I feel like there are no protections against crimes in this city,” she added.

The loss is a huge blow to the small business, and while some folks in the comments section have offered advice on storing cash in a vault and removing the cash register drawer overnight, others have offered their condolences and words of encouragement.

Dished reached out to Krasnova about the incident, who said “We have been open for 6 years now and never had any issues. However, since this neighborhood is growing rapidly, the crimes have increased as well, especially because we are right by the major SkyTrain station.”

She says that around 3:30 am, the business received a call that the alarm had been triggered and the doors had been “shattered with a huge rock.” Only the $300 worth of coins in the till were taken, but the damage will cost the business much more.

“Unfortunately the door will cost many thousands now to repair,” Krasnova explains. A glass company has installed a temporary wood door for now, but the replacement glass door may take up to a month.

“It is very expensive and I am now really scared that this may repeat,” Krasnova says. “We are going to install a camera to protect us, however my feeling that small business owners of similar shops to mine are not protected against those crimes. It is definitely a bigger issue here.”

Located at 4396 Beresford Street, Mon Paris opened in 2017 and specializes in finely-crafted tarts, cakes, pastries, and more.