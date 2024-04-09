SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

MLB player's pants fall apart in yet another Fanatics blunder

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Apr 9 2024, 9:39 pm
MLB player's pants fall apart in yet another Fanatics blunder

We aren’t even a month into the MLB season, yet there are already countless stories on the material of the Fanatics jerseys and pants.

The latest partnership between Fanatics and MLB has been nothing short of a disaster. From see-through pants to players sweating through uniforms, complaints have arisen from many. Today, a game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates featured the biggest blunder yet.

In the top of the ninth inning, Tigers outfielder Riley Greene slid into home to give his team a 3-2 lead. It was a great effort from the 23-year-old, but also one that required him to get a new pair of pants.

Once arriving in the dugout, Greene and several of his teammates laughed in disbelief at how easily his pants ripped apart. It was well worth it, as the Tigers were able to walk away with a 5-3 win. After the game was over, however, fans focused less on the outcome and more on their frustration with Fanatics.

At some point, you’d imagine a major change will be needed here, but to this point, nothing has been done about it. If malfunctions like this continue, it is only a matter of time before more players start complaining, which may force the MLB’s hand.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop