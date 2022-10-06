Here's who has the best odds of winning the World Series in 2022

The World Series is California dreaming.

According to bettors, that is, looking to lay a wager on Major League Baseball’s Holy Grail.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in line to become World Series winners, according to Stake.com, +290 favourites to net their second championship in three seasons — meaning a single $100 bet would net a $290 win should the Dodgers outlast the other 11 teams vying to take home the title.

The Dodgers, who beat the Tampa Bay Rays to capture their seventh World Series title in 2020, have a bye through the Wild Card Series after leading the Majors with an 110-win season and will play the winner of the San Diego Padres and New York Mets in the NL Division Series starting October 11.

The Houston Astros, who won the World Series in 2017, have the second-best odds at +365. The Astros are the No. 2 seed in the American League. Like the Dodgers, Houston will have a bye into the AL Division Series and will play the winners of the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays Wild Card Series.

Your 2022 MLB Postseason bracket is 🔒 Catch every game of the Wild Card round on ESPN/ABC starting this Friday! 📺🍿 pic.twitter.com/uv264buiba — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2022

The No. 4 seed Blue Jays, who haven’t advanced to the AL Championship Series since losing in five games in 2016, have the second-best odds of any wild card team to win the World Series at +1,320, and the best of the four wild card entries to represent the American League in the championship showcase at +610.

Toronto and Seattle, the No. 5 seed, will meet in the playoffs for first time ever, with Toronto having home field advantage in a best-of-three Wild Card Series that begins on Friday. The Mariners have long odds to reach the World Series at just +2,530.

The Rays, slotted sixth, and the third-seed Cleveland Guardians will meet in the other Wild Card Series in the AL, with the winner advancing to play the New York Yankees. The Rays (+2,780) and Guardians (+2,570) have the second and third-longest odds, respectively, to get the job done.

The Yankees have the third-best odds overall of claiming another championship at +470, slightly ahead of the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves at +475. The Braves, who earned their fifth straight NL East crown, also have a first-round bye like the Yankees, Astros, and Dodgers.

The Braves will play the winner of the Wild Card Series between the No. 3 seed St. Louis Cardinals and the Phillies. The Cardinals are longshots at +1,680, but it’s the No. 6 seed Phillies who face the stiffest challenge, ranking last of the 12 teams to qualify for the MLB Postseason at +2,830.

That line is well behind the No. 4-seed New York Mets and even the No. 5-ranked San Diego Padres. The Mets actually boast the fifth-best overall odds to win the World Series at +755, with the Padres trailing at +2,270.

Odds to win the 2022 World Series

Here’s a full look at the odds, via Stake: