Vancouver-based real estate firm MLA Canada appoints new leader

One of Metro Vancouver’s largest real estate marketing firms for residential developments has a new leader.

In a release on Monday, MLA Canada, short for McNeill Lalonde & Associates, announced it has appointed Randy Pratt as its new president.

Prior to joining MLA Canada earlier this month, Pratt was the president of Adera Capital Corporation for the past 12 years.

“I am thrilled to join MLA Canada and be part of the dynamic team that is shaping the real estate landscape,” said Pratt in a statement. “We eagerly anticipate working collaboratively to accomplish the visionary goals that have been established, while actively contributing to the continuous success of the company.”

MLA Canada states Pratt was selected to help drive growth and geographic expansion, with the company known for its work in selling and marketing small projects to large master-planned developments. It has sold and marketed over 360 projects and achieved over $14 billion in gross sales volume, including over 28,000 homes sold. Its major developer clients include Cressey Development Group, Amacon, Boffo Properties, Listraor, and Peterson Group.

The Vancouver-based company was founded in 2016 as an amalgamation of MAC Marketing Solutions, which was founded in 2001 by Cameron McNeill, and Boulevard Marketing Group, which was founded by Ryan Lalonde in 2010.

“Pratt will be an invaluable asset to our organization as we position ourselves for future readiness, positive market conditions, and a growing pipeline,” said McNeill and Lalonde in a joint statement. Since the merger, Lalonde has served as the company’s president, while McNeil has been the executive director.