The charming city of Mission, BC, perched atop a lush valley overlooking the majestic Fraser River, is a place where you can live a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by small-town vibes without ever feeling too far from the buzz of the big city. And one of the best things about Mission is its real estate — with beautiful homes often available at more affordable prices than other parts of the Lower Mainland.

Take Westminster Plateau, for example, a residential master-planned community tucked away in Mission’s enchanting landscape. Neighbouring the tranquil grounds of the historic Westminster Abbey Church and stunning vistas of the Matsqui Valley, Westminster Plateau has set a high standard of living with its picturesque beauty.

The homes here are an exclusive collection of 36 modern townhomes and 54 efficiently designed one- and two-bedroom condos, all located in a peaceful neighbourhood with access to nature, local amenities, the historic downtown area, and highways such as the Mission Abbotsford connector.

Residents of Mission are able to enjoy quiet living while still being able to quickly access Highway 1 into Maple Ridge, the Tri-Cities, and Vancouver, as well as bustling Abbotsford, where there’s an international airport, a university, the US border, and a regional hospital. It’s truly the best of both worlds.

As the trend of people moving east continues, Mission is becoming the next mountainside living hub on the north side of the Fraser River, with many desirable and fast-growing neighbourhoods.

For example, the mountainside community of Burke Mountain was once the new, exciting, and attainable hotspot, and it has grown exponentially in recent years; it’s now home to over 150,000 residents. Initially an affordable investment for locals seeking to live in a quiet, family-oriented neighbourhood, Burke Mountain has since given them a return on investment while serving as a wonderful place to raise a family. Now, Westminster Plateau is bringing the evolution of mountainside living to life with homes in Mission.

All things considered, Mission makes for a wonderful place to live, and it’s brimming with a multitude of hidden gems — like scenic hikes, fun weekend activities, quirky small businesses, and cozy cafes. Here’s a list of our favourite things Mission has to offer.

Westminster Abbey is a gorgeous ornate monastery that’s hosted some of Great Britain’s most significant royal events over the years. High above the abbey floor, you’ll find The Queen Diamond Jubilee Galleries, which is full of unique historical treasures.

But one of the lesser known reasons why the abbey is so popular with visitors and locals alike is the gorgeous trails that surround it, leading to a viewpoint that overlooks Mission — so you can head out on a scenic stroll and take in the magnificent view of the city any time you like.

For those commuting into the Tri-Cities or downtown Vancouver for work, Mission’s West Coast Express commuter rail is a convenient alternative to driving in traffic. It passes through various stations in the lower mainland along the way, including Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Coquitlam, and Port Moody — meaning there are so many places you can visit using the West Coast Express. The train also allows you to save time driving in traffic, and you can relax on the way.

Want to feel like you’ve stepped back in time? Rocko’s Diner is a local, family-owned spot serving up classic burgers, fries, and shakes. Its retro 50s-style interior makes it very Instagrammable, and the food will have you coming back again and again. Fun fact: The diner is a popular filming location for TV shows and movies. Most recently, the venue was Pop’s Diner in the first episode of Riverdale. Mission is full of fantastic restaurants, but this one is truly unique.

Amazi is a quaint coffee and tea house that’s loved by locals in Mission, and it’s located only minutes away from the community of Westminster Plateau. Its cozy atmosphere encourages socializing while providing a space for studying and unwinding. Guests will find a wide range of beverages on the menu, along with delicious treats like muffins, scones, oat bars, sandwiches, and even gluten-free options.

Mission Raceway Park is an auto racing facility and one of BC’s premium motorsports facilities — and it’s the perfect place for thrillseekers. With many affordable racing events taking place every summer, spectators are bound to have their hearts racing. There’s also the chance for first-time drag racers to get involved in the action as the park offers classes.

Pressland General is a truly one-of-a-kind store full of character, located on Mission’s historic 1st Avenue. Here, you’ll find a little bit of everything and anything, including apothecary, books, apparel, and accessories. The store’s owners curate their selection of goods carefully, ensuring that everyone who walks through the door will find something they love.

