If you’re anything like me, the moment you think of a celebration (no matter how big or small), you instantly associate it with sparkling wine.

So with the upcoming holidays and finally being able to host our family and friends in person rather than a good ol’ Zoom call, we already had a hunch of what we were going to serve. But we decided maybe it’s the time to up the ante; maybe after so long apart it’s time to take our drink game to the next level — we’re talking pairing one of our favourite bevvies with delicious add-ons to craft some festive cocktails.

And after testing our hand at the following three recipes using the authentically Italian Mionetto Prosecco DOC as the base, I think we’ve found our drinks for the holidays.

Nitz 75

Ingredients

1.5 oz. gin

.5 oz. Créme De Violette

.5 oz. St. Germaine or elderflower liquor

.5 oz. lime juice

splash grenadine

2 oz. Mionetto Prosecco DOC Brut Treviso

lime slice for garnish

Preparation

Put all ingredients except for Mionetto Prosecco and grenadine into a cocktail shaker and shake. Strain into a flute glass and top with Mionetto Prosecco and a splash of grenadine. Garnish with a lime slice.

Thoughts

Before we dive into the taste (which spoiler is unbelievably delicious) of the Nitz 75 let’s first take note of the colour. This bevvy was the most beautiful shade of lilac.

Now for that first sip, wow. Instantly we tasted floral notes with the light, dry texture of the prosecco adding the perfect fizz, and the earthiness of the gin lessened the sweetness of the liqueurs. Safe to say this will become a staple in our household.

Ventisette

Ingredients

27 ml “peaches + cream” liqueur

27 ml amaretto

27 ml orange pekoe tea

orange peel

If you can’t find “peaches + cream” liqueur (we definitely couldn’t find this one but trust us it really brings the drinks together) here’s how you make it.

2 cups ripe BC peaches

1 whole lemon peel

1/3 cup melted candy corns

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup 100-proof neutral grain spirit (also known as whisky)

Preparation

Add liqueur, amaretto (Reece recommends Sons Of Vancouver Amaretto to help balance the cocktail), and tea into a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Add prosecco to a rocks glass with ice and top with shaken ingredients. Garnish with an orange peel and enjoy.

Thoughts

This one is so different from the first one. Each ingredient works so perfectly together. The orange pekoe tea adds tannins, the fresh peaches with the splash of cream of tartar help balance the ingredients with salt and acidity, and the Mionetto ties everything together and makes for the perfect texture.



‘Ventisette’ which means ‘Twenty Seven’ in Italian, celebrates Mionetto’s precision and attention to detail. The Mionetto Prosecco label, which is set at 27°, pays homage to the grade of the vineyard. Each ingredient in the cocktail was made to perfectly fit together at exactly 27 ml.

To capture the essence of this one for you, here’s a quote from my fiancée after her first sip: “It tastes like Christmas in a glass.”

Mionetto Fig Smash

Ingredients

6 fresh figs, diced or 1 tbsp fig preserves

1 small, ripe red plum, diced

2 oz. elderflower liqueur

juice from 1 lemon

2 to 4 tbsp honey, depending on your taste

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, plus more for garnish

Mionetto Prosecco, for topping

Preparation

Add the figs, plums, elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, honey, and thyme to a cocktail shaker. Using a muddler, gently push the figs down until they release their juices and are lightly smashed. Add ice. Place the top on the shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into glasses. Top each glass with Mionetto Prosecco. Garnish with figs and thyme.

Thoughts

Out of all the cocktails we made, this was definitely the most interesting one — there was a slight, inviting sweetness brought forth by the plum and dates, which paired beautifully with the spiciness of the thyme.

Will these three bevvies hold a permanent spot on our must-serve list during our upcoming holiday gatherings (and any gathering for that matter)? Absolutely.

But my favourite of all these is still the base — the Mionetto Prosecco with all of its fresh, light, and fruity deliciousness. I’m a firm believer that prosecco fits a moment no matter what — a hard day of work? Glass of sparkling wine. Finished an article? Pop that bottle. Celebrating one of my favourite holidays with my family in person? Why not bring two bottles?

Mionetto dates back to 1887 in Valdobbiadene in the heart of the Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (DOCG) area (aka the home of prosecco) and — from a major fan of bubbly — you can really taste the difference.

If you're tempted to try one of these recipes or want to find out more about this delicious addition to any upcoming holiday get-together

