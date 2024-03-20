Miller and Pettersson reach milestone only Sedins have in Canucks history

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller are making their mark in the Vancouver Canucks history books.

The two became the second pair of Canucks teammates to reach the 80-point milestone in fewer than 70 games. The first pair of teammates was Daniel and Henrik Sedin, both of whom now have their numbers retired at Rogers Arena.

J.T. Miller & Elias Pettersson Join Daniel & Henrik Sedin as the only teammates in #Canucks history to reach the 80-point mark in fewer than 70 games of a season. — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 20, 2024

Miller and Pettersson have been two of the largest driving forces behind the Canucks’ success this season.

Miller ranks seventh among all NHL players in scoring with 89 points in 69 games. The 31-year-old has already set a career-high with 33 goals and has a good chance at breaking his best points mark which stands at 99 right now.

Pettersson ranks just outside the top-10, as he ranks 11th in scoring. He has 82 points in 69 games, including 33 goals and 49 assists. The $11.6 million man is on track to become the first Swedish-born player ever to record back-to-back 100-point seasons.

These two forwards have helped the Canucks score 241 goals so far this season, the third most of any NHL team. That’s a big jump from the 13th place they finished in the same category last season, as the team has improved offensively from just good to great.

Pettersson and Miller have done a lot of their damage at five-on-five so far this season. They both rank in the top 12 league-wide in even-strength points.

Unlike the Sedin Twins, Pettersson and Miller rarely play on the same line, instead centreing two different trios for the Canucks. When both players are on, this gives the team a deadly balanced attack.