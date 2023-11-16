Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks are back talking contract extension, and one has to believe a franchise-best 12-3-1 start has brought them back to the table.

As we know, Pettersson was taking a wait-and-see approach with this franchise, and with organizational alignment for the first time in years, finally the team is showing signs.

J.T. Miller is showing signs, too. Signs of being that second elite forward that all Cup contenders have.

That is one of the calculations for Camp Pettersson. Can the Canucks contend with Miller being the Robin to Petey’s Batman? Is that good enough to punch with the big boys?

Go through the list of Cup winners, and you’ll typically see at least two high-end forwards. At this time last year, it was unclear that Miller was that guy, particularly given his defensive struggles.

But this season, Miller is not only keeping up the torrid offensive pace we’ve seen since he joined the Canucks, but he’s also playing an effective matchup role against the opposition’s best lines.

You have to think Elias likes that, too. More chances to fatten up against lesser opposition, be the difference-maker on many nights.

Sure, you’d like to see more even-strength production from the Miller line, and he has benefitted from playing so often with Quinn Hughes on defence, but that’s picking nits.

In short, if Pettersson ever doubted him as a running mate, he’s got little reason to do so anymore.

And that was a concern because based on the Canucks’ cap predicament, improvement at the top-end of the roster is going to be difficult.

We saw what it took to add Filip Hronek. They had to move a second-line centre in Bo Horvat.

They’re going to have to do something similar to add a top-four, right-shot defenceman. Or hope that first-round pick Tom Willander is on a fast track.

But up front, having that second elite forward (particularly at centre) amounts to mission accomplished. Miller is tied with Pettersson and Hughes for the NHL scoring lead, has improved his defensive chops, and proven he can play the middle.

All of that should prove reassuring for Pettersson as he contemplates a future in Vancouver. And I suspect Miller’s performance, alongside the team’s, are reasons why we’re hearing positive news on the extension front.