J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser are on heaters at the moment.

Miller has a seven-game points streak riding into Friday’s home game against the Calgary Flames. Boeser has six points in the last three games.

This is bad news for the tank, and great news for offseason plans as both swell their trade value.

Because the Canucks will once again try to move Boeser this summer, and it would come as no surprise if they re-engage the Pittsburgh Penguins or others on Miller trade discussions.

Both contracts once looked untradeable with Miller struggling, especially defensively, early in the year and Boeser’s goal totals sagging. But both are rehabilitating their season beautifully in this penultimate month of the regular season.

Boeser is nearly a point-per-game player with four multi-point efforts and five of his 16 goals in March. Miller has 21 points this month alone and is en route to being a point-per-game player for a second consecutive year.

The Canucks have eight games left. Boeser finished strong last season with eight points in his final eight. Miller had 18 points in his final 13 last year.

If they keep this up, then the moves Canucks management tried to make in-season might be much easier to make this summer.