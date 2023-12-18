Miles Bridges likely won’t be in the lineup tonight when the Charlotte Hornets take on the Toronto Raptors.

Bridges, who sat out the entirety of the 2022-23 season due to multiple domestic violence charges, was reportedly denied entry into Canada when arriving with the team on Sunday at Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

Charlotte-based sports radio host Kyle Bailey reported the news on Monday, adding that the Hornets are looking to get that decision reversed.

Can confirm Bridges was denied entry into Canada due to his current legal situation, per a league source. The team is going through the process of trying to get that decision reversed ahead of tonight’s game against the @Raptors. https://t.co/plojEhos9f — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) December 18, 2023

Bridges posted “Got denied in the 6” on X on Sunday afternoon, before deleting it shortly after.

The Hornets and their staff have yet to publicly address the situation or Bridges’ post. Head coach Steve Clifford is expected to meet the media in Toronto at 3 pm PT/6 pm ET for his pregame media conference.

The Hornets next travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Wednesday evening, before returning home Saturday night before their final game prior to Christmas.

Bridges was initially arrested in Los Angeles in June 2022 for felony domestic violence and later released on bond.

In November 2022, Bridges reached a deal after pleading no contest and is currently serving three years of probation due to the charges. He was charged with violating his probation this past October after a second incident involving his former partner where he allegedly threw billiard balls at his former partner’s car while their two children were in it, per NBC News.

Levied a 30-game suspension by the NBA in April 2023 that carried over into this season, he made his return to the league on November 17 and has since suited up in 14 games this season.

A 25-year-old forward originally from Flint, Michigan, Bridges has spent his entire pro career with the Hornets after a draft day trade with the LA Clippers. He has not played in Toronto since January 25, 2022, prior to the charges.

Tipoff for the game between the Hornets and Raptors will be taking place at 4:30 pm PT/7:30 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.